Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (9.1.25)

MINNESOTA LYNX 96 (32-8), DALLAS WINGS 71 (9-32)

September 1, 2025

Lynx notes

Player Notes

Napheesa Collier posted 25 points on 7-of-10 (70%) shooting from the floor, including going a perfect 4-of-4 from deep and 7-for-7 from the line. Collier's 25 points put her into fourth all-time in Lynx scoring, passing Sylvia Fowles (3,488).

Courtney Williams reached her 1,000th point as a Lynx player tonight, scoring 15 points on 7-of-10 shooting (70.0%) from the floor, including one from beyond the arc, also adding nine assists, three rebounds and two steals. Tonight's performance advanced Williams into 19th all-time in WNBA history for assists, surpassing Briann January (1,340).

In 30:26 minutes off the bench, Natisha Hiedeman posted a season-high 20 points on 7-of-13 shooting (53.8%) from the field, notching 4-of-5 from deep (80.0%). Hiedeman totaled a career-high 10 assists, achieving her first career double-double, and marking her seventh game of the season with 10+ points and three+ assists.

Hiedeman and Williams combined for 19 of the Lynx's 29 assists tonight, also posting an 18-to-3 assist-to-turnover ratio throughout the night.

Bridget Carleton tallied 12 points on 4-of-8 shooting (50.0%) entirely from three-point range, tying her season high for three-point field goals made. Tonight marks Carleton's ninth game of the season with three+ three-point field goals made, and her 11th double-figure game this season.

In 19:44 minutes off the bench, Jessica Shepard recorded a game-high eight rebounds (two offensive), two assists and a steal, also adding eight points on 4-of-7 shooting (57.1%) from the floor.

Team Notes

Minnesota is now 177-10 all-time since 2011 when holding opponents to 40% and below from the floor. The Lynx forced the Wings to shoot 26-for-67 (38.8%) from the field and 3-of-15 (20.0%) from the three-point line.

The Lynx dished out 29 assists in tonight's contest, tallying their highest total in the last 10 games. The effort was led by Hiedeman (10), Wiliams (9) and Alanna Smith (4).

Minnesota's bench tallied 36 points, marking the ninth game this season with a 30+ point performance from the bench. The effort was led by Hiedeman (20) and Shepard (8), who combined for 28 points.

Minnesota's 96 points came on 55.4% shooting from the field (36-of-65) and 58.3% from beyond the arc (14-for-24), marking their 11th time this season shooting 50.0% or higher from the floor.







