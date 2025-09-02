Alyssa Thomas Named Western Conference Player of the Week

Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

PHOENIX - Phoenix Mercury forward Alyssa Thomas has been named the Western Conference Player of the Week for games played from August 25 to 31, the WNBA announced today. It marks Thomas' second Player of the Week honor of the season and 12th of her career.

During the three-game stretch, Thomas helped lead the Mercury to a 3-0 record and averaged a triple-double with 13.7 points, 10.0 rebounds, 10.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game while shooting 55.6% from the field.

In Phoenix's win at Los Angeles on Aug. 26, Thomas recorded 12 points, 16 rebounds, 15 assists and 3 steals - her seventh triple-double of the season, breaking her own WNBA single-season record (also had six in 2023). It marked Thomas' 18th career regular season triple-double (22nd including playoffs). The six-time All-Star now has more triple-doubles in the month of August (six) than any other WNBA player has in their entire career.

Thomas became the first player in WNBA history to record 15+ rebounds and 15+ assists in a game and the first to record 15 assists in consecutive games. It marked her fifth 15+ assist performance of the season, extending her WNBA single-season record (previous most: three by Courtney Vandersloot in 2020). Thomas is the only player in the league this season with a 15+ assist game.

Thomas followed up her historic performance with 15 points, 9 rebounds, 6 assists and 3 steals against Chicago on Aug. 28, and 14 points, 5 rebounds and 9 assists in the Mercury's season-series clinching victory against the defending champion New York Liberty on Aug. 30. She now has 12 straight games with 10+ points, 5+ rebounds and 5+ assists, passing Sabrina Ionescu (11 straight in 2022) for the most consecutive 10/5/5 games in WNBA history. Against the Sky, Thomas set a new WNBA single-season record for points generated off assists (759), passing Caitlin Clark (751 in 2024), and against the Liberty, she set a new franchise single-season rebounds record (303), passing Brianna Turner (302 in 2021).

Through 34 games this season, Thomas is averaging 15.8 points (15th in WNBA) on a career-high 53.9% shooting from the field (6th), a career-high 9.2 assists (1st), 8.9 rebounds (3rd) and 1.6 steals (6th). She is on pace to become the first player in WNBA history to average 15+ points, 8+ rebounds, 9+ assists and 1+ steals while shooting 50%+ from the field - the only NBA players to have done so are LeBron James, Magic Johnson and Nikola Jokić.







