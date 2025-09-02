Luisa Geiselsöder to Miss Remainder of Season

Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - Dallas Wings rookie center Luisa Geiselsöder will miss the remainder of the 2025 season due to a shoulder injury, the team announced today. Geiselsöder suffered the injury on Aug. 27 against the Connecticut Sun. Geiselsöder is expected to make a full recovery. Additional updates will be provided when appropriate.

With the loss of Geiselsöder, the Wings have signed 6-3 rookie forward Ajae Petty to a seven-day hardship contract. Additionally, Dallas has signed guard Serena Sundell to a second seven-day hardship contract. Sundell signed her first contract with the Wings on Aug. 26.

Dallas anticipates rookie guard Aziaha James will return this week as the Wings travel to the Golden State Valkyries on Thursday and Los Angeles Sparks on Sunday. James has missed the last two games due to a right ankle injury. With James returning, the Wings have released guard Christyn Williams, who was signed an extreme hardship contract this past Friday when Dallas was limited to just seven available players - one below the WNBA minimum to play.

Geiselsöder averaged 6.9 points and 4.8 rebounds over 28 games for the Wings. She led Dallas in rebounding on six occasions, ranking fourth among all rookies in rebounding and second in blocks (0.68). The 6-4 Germany native is one of just three to rank in the top nine among all rookies in steals, blocks, field goal percentage and rebounds.

Petty signed a training camp contract with the Minnesota Lynx but was waived prior to the start of the regular season. The Baltimore native played her final season of collegiate eligibility at Ohio State in 2024-25, averaging 9.4 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.6 assists while shooting 58.8 percent from the floor. Petty amassed 975 points and 761 rebounds throughout her career with LSU (2020-22), Kentucky (2022-24) and Ohio State (2024-25).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.