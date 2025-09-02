Golden State Sports Academy, Powered by Rakuten, Announces 2025 Fall Camp Schedule

Golden State Sports Academy, powered by Rakuten, has announced its 2025 fall camp schedule, which includes camp sessions at eight Bay Area locations for ages seven and up. Registration is now open for all fall camp sessions at gssportsacademy.com.

The fall schedule will run from September 13 through November 26, highlighted by clinics at Chase Center in San Francisco and the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland. The fall schedule will include various skills clinics focusing on specific elements of the game for youth ages seven and up. In addition to youth-specific camps, there will be an adult camp utilizing Shoot 360 technology and a parent/child camp where kids and their parents can develop their basketball skills together.

Early Registration and sibling discounts are available. All sessions are for youth, ages seven and up, unless noted otherwise. For complete details on Golden State Basketball Camp and to register online, visit gssportsacademy.com or call (510) 986-5310.

The 2025 Golden State Basketball Camp fall schedule includes:

SESSION DATES LOCATION

Valkyries Shooting Clinic I September 13 Stanislaus State University, Turlock

All Girls Clinic I September 20 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland

Shooting Clinic I September 27 Herbert Hoover Middle School, San Jose

Skills Clinic I October 5 Chase Center, San Francisco

Future Stars Camp I (ages 5-8) October 11 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland

Guard Clinic I October 11 Redwood High School, Larkspur

Perimeter Skills Clinic I October 12 Silliman Activity Center, Newark

Guard Clinic II October 25 Capuchino High School, San Bruno

Adult Shoot 360 Camp (ages 18+) October 26 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland

Parent/Child Camp (ages 5+ with parent) November 1 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland

Shoot 360 Clinic I November 15 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland

Thanksgiving Skills Camp w/ Excel November 24-26 The Ultimate Fieldhouse, Walnut Creek

Thanksgiving Skills Camp II November 24-26 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland

Since its inception in the summer of 2000, Golden State Sports Academy has grown into the largest basketball camp program in the NBA/WNBA and has attracted over 90,000 youth from six different continents to participate in hundreds of sessions in more than 40 cities around the Bay Area. Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is the third former camper to play in the NBA and was the first to play for Golden State and win an NBA Championship.







