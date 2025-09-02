Golden State Sports Academy, Powered by Rakuten, Announces 2025 Fall Camp Schedule
Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
Golden State Sports Academy, powered by Rakuten, has announced its 2025 fall camp schedule, which includes camp sessions at eight Bay Area locations for ages seven and up. Registration is now open for all fall camp sessions at gssportsacademy.com.
The fall schedule will run from September 13 through November 26, highlighted by clinics at Chase Center in San Francisco and the Sephora Performance Center in Oakland. The fall schedule will include various skills clinics focusing on specific elements of the game for youth ages seven and up. In addition to youth-specific camps, there will be an adult camp utilizing Shoot 360 technology and a parent/child camp where kids and their parents can develop their basketball skills together.
Early Registration and sibling discounts are available. All sessions are for youth, ages seven and up, unless noted otherwise. For complete details on Golden State Basketball Camp and to register online, visit gssportsacademy.com or call (510) 986-5310.
The 2025 Golden State Basketball Camp fall schedule includes:
SESSION DATES LOCATION
Valkyries Shooting Clinic I September 13 Stanislaus State University, Turlock
All Girls Clinic I September 20 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Shooting Clinic I September 27 Herbert Hoover Middle School, San Jose
Skills Clinic I October 5 Chase Center, San Francisco
Future Stars Camp I (ages 5-8) October 11 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Guard Clinic I October 11 Redwood High School, Larkspur
Perimeter Skills Clinic I October 12 Silliman Activity Center, Newark
Guard Clinic II October 25 Capuchino High School, San Bruno
Adult Shoot 360 Camp (ages 18+) October 26 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Parent/Child Camp (ages 5+ with parent) November 1 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Shoot 360 Clinic I November 15 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Thanksgiving Skills Camp w/ Excel November 24-26 The Ultimate Fieldhouse, Walnut Creek
Thanksgiving Skills Camp II November 24-26 Sephora Performance Center, Oakland
Since its inception in the summer of 2000, Golden State Sports Academy has grown into the largest basketball camp program in the NBA/WNBA and has attracted over 90,000 youth from six different continents to participate in hundreds of sessions in more than 40 cities around the Bay Area. Former Warriors forward Juan Toscano-Anderson is the third former camper to play in the NBA and was the first to play for Golden State and win an NBA Championship.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 2, 2025
- Golden State Sports Academy, Powered by Rakuten, Announces 2025 Fall Camp Schedule - Golden State Valkyries
- Storm Can't Hold off Los Angeles, 91-85 - Seattle Storm
- Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics Athletes to Unveil Refurbished Community Courts at Barry Farm - Washington Mystics
- Both Boston, Mitchell Deserving of All-WNBA Selections - Indiana Fever
- Luisa Geiselsöder to Miss Remainder of Season - Dallas Wings
- Alyssa Thomas Named Western Conference Player of the Week - Phoenix Mercury
- Rhyne Howard Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week - Atlanta Dream
- Sparks Silence Storm in Vital Road Comeback - Los Angeles Sparks
- Postgame Notes: MIN vs CON (9.1.25) - Minnesota Lynx
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Sports Academy, Powered by Rakuten, Announces 2025 Fall Camp Schedule
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Guard Bree Hall
- Valkyries Complete Season Sweep of Fever, Improving Playoff Odds
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Liberty - 9/2/25
- Golden State Valkyries Update