Washington Wizards and Washington Mystics Athletes to Unveil Refurbished Community Courts at Barry Farm

Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Washington Mystics News Release







WASHINGTON, D.C.- The Washington Mystics and Washington Wizards will join the community for a ribbon cutting and free community festival unveiling two newly refurbished outdoor basketball courts at Barry Farm Recreation Center in Ward 8 on Saturday, September 6, at 1:30 p.m. The unveiling, presented by Clark Construction, marks the third location, and sixth total court completed through Monumental Sports & Entertainment's (MSE) Beyond the Baseline initiative.

Members of the Washington Mystics, Wizards players Kyshawn George, Will Riley, and Dillon Jones, G Wiz, DJ Jealousy, and the Wizards Dancers will join the community for the event. Thennie Freeman, Director D.C. Department of Parks and Recreation (DPR), Jeff King, Vice President with Clark Construction, and John Thompson III, Senior Vice President of Monumental Basketball, will provide remarks during the ceremony.

The event is free and open to the community (RSVP here). Attendees can look forward to:

Face painting, a balloon artist, a LyfePix photobooth station, and tote bag design station, Beyond the Baseline t-shirts and Wizards and Mystics branded shoelaces

The Clark Construction team will be on site with interactive activities and resources for attendees to learn more about in-demand construction careers.

Fresh Fades haircuts

Meals and treats from Wizard's Black Owned DMV partners DCity Smokehouse and Here's the Scoop Ice Cream.

The DC Public Library (DCPL) will help assist families with library card registration

DC Department of Parks and Recreation (DC DPR) will provide information on community resources.

The work on the refurbished courts included resurfacing and restriping of the courts with new artwork, new backboards and hoops, upgraded nets, new benches surrounding the courts, and site cleanup surrounding the area. Special features of these courts include:

An orange WNBA three-point line as part of the WNBA's new Line 'Em Up initiative, which aims to inspire girls and women to bring their game to the park court. It's a landmark that honors the women who built this game-and an open invitation to the ones who'll take it even further.

A mural designed by Brandon Hill of All Day Projects and painted with support from local art-based youth non-profit Capital Hill Boys Club. The design uses color overlays-where semi-transparent hues overlap to form new colors- to represent how Barry Farm's people, shops, schools, parks, food, and music overlap to form a uniquely vibrant community.

Barry Farm Recreation Center originally opened in 1926 as the Barry Farm Playground and was the only playground east of the Anacostia River to service African American children. Today, in addition to the newly refurbished outdoor basketball courts, the recreation center offers an indoor pool, gymnasium, game area, fitness center, computer lab, and multipurpose synthetic field for football, baseball, soccer, and more.

Beyond the Baseline is MSE's signature court-refurbishment initiative within its multi-year, multi-million-dollar DistrictofPlay program to expand youth sports access across Washington, D.C.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.