Rhyne Howard Named Eastern Conference Player of the Week

Published on September 2, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA - The WNBA announced today that Atlanta Dream guard Rhyne Howard has been named the Kia WNBA Eastern Conference Player of the Week for games played August 25-30. This marks Howard's first weekly honor of the 2025 season and the second of her career.

Howard averaged 21.5 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, and 3.0 blocks across the week, leading Atlanta in a pivotal stretch.

She capped the week with a record-breaking performance against the Dallas Wings (8/29), scoring a game-high 23 points while becoming the first player in WNBA history to record six blocks and six three-pointers in a single contest. Atlanta eclipsed the 100-point mark for the first time this season in the victory, clinching a playoff berth in the process. Howard also joined Diana Taurasi as the only player in league history with 20+ points and 5+ blocks in the same game. Her six blocks set a new career high and made her the only guard in the WNBA this season to reach that mark.

Earlier in the week against Las Vegas (8/27), Howard co-led the Dream with 19 points, adding a team-high seven assists and four rebounds in a narrow loss.

Atlanta continues its historic campaign, notching a franchise-record 24th win in August and securing the third 20+ win season in franchise history. Following their victory over Dallas, the Dream (26-14) officially clinched a playoff spot and currently sit tied for second place with four games remaining in the regular season.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 2, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.