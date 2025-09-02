Storm Can't Hold off Los Angeles, 91-85

SEATTLE - Nneka Ogwumike and Skylar Diggins scored 21 points apiece, but the Los Angeles Sparks came from behind in the fourth quarter to beat the Seattle Storm on Monday night inside Climate Pledge Arena, 91-85.

Ezi Magbegor added 11 points for Seattle and recorded three blocked shots, putting her at 90 swats in a single season for the first time in her career and the first time in franchise history. Magbegor and Diggins each handed out six assists.

Dominique Malonga scored eight points, including the 300th of her career. Still just 19 years old, she became the youngest player in league history to reach that scoring milestone.

Gabby Williams came up with two more steals for the Storm, pushing her season total to 96.

Seattle had 13 makes from three, tying its second-highest total of the season.

Dearica Hamby led Los Angeles with 27 points and 11 rebounds. Rickea Jackson added 23 points.

