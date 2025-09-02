Both Boston, Mitchell Deserving of All-WNBA Selections

The Fever are on the verge of returning to the playoffs for the second straight season thanks in large part to the standout contributions of third-year center Aliyah Boston and veteran guard Kelsey Mitchell. While injuries have decimated much of the roster, the Fever have relied even more heavily than usual on the All-Star duo, both of whom have delivered career seasons.

Boston and Mitchell have been so good that both warrant serious consideration for All-WNBA selections, a rare and significant honor in franchise history.

Boston has lived up to her billing as the number-one pick in the 2023 WNBA Draft. She was the 2023 WNBA Rookie of the Year and has made the All-Star team in each of her first three seasons, but the 2025 season has been her best individual year yet.

Boston is averaging a career-high 15.4 points per game, 8.3 rebounds, and 3.6 assists (also a career-best mark). As of Tuesday morning, she ranks 17th in the WNBA and second on the Fever in scoring and sixth in the league in rebounding. She has 16 double-doubles, the fourth-most in the WNBA this season.

Despite a high usage rate, Boston is remarkably efficient. She is shooting 54.5 percent from the field, the fourth-best field goal percentage in the league. Two of the three players ahead of her in that category are bench players that have attempted more than 200 fewer shots than Boston this season. When the Fever need a bucket, they know they can throw it to Boston in the post and more often that not, she's going to score.

Boston has also shown off her unique playmaking abilities this season. Few centers are as gifted a passer as Boston, who has dished out five or more assists in 13 games this season, including a pair of eight-assist games. As the Fever have lost several point guards to significant injuries over the course of the season, Boston's passing has been a crucial component to Indiana's success.

How unique has Boston's 2025 season been? Just three players in WNBA history have ever averaged 15 or more points, eight or more rebounds, and three or more assists per game while shooting at least 54 percent from the field. Nneka Ogwumike did it in her 2016 MVP season, while Boston and Alyssa Thomas are currently doing it this year. That's the complete list.

Mitchell, meanwhile, has always been one of the league's best scorers, but she's taken her game to new heights this season. The eighth-year guard out of Ohio State ranks third in the WNBA in scoring in 2025, averaging a career-best 20.3 points per game.

Mitchell has already set the franchise record for most points scored in a season and is on track to be the first Fever player ever to average more than 20 points per game in a season.

Mitchell leads the WNBA in 3-pointers made, having made 100 threes over 40 games this season. Despite a high volume of attempts, she is an efficient scorer, shooting 45 percent from the field and 38.8 percent from beyond the arc.

Mitchell's scoring brilliance has lifted the Fever to several big victories. She has had four 30-point games this season, all of them coming on the road. The Fever are 3-1 in those games, including a career-high 38-point performance in an overtime victory at Connecticut on Aug. 17, where Mitchell led an Indiana comeback from a 21-point deficit. That was also the second-highest scoring game in the WNBA this season.

Like Boston, Mitchell has also taken on more of a playmaking role this season. After Sydney Colson and Aari McDonald both sustained season-ending injuries in Phoenix last month, Mitchell slid over to point guard for the next game against Chicago and dished out eight assists to go along with 26 points in a 22-point win.

Mitchell is averaging 3.4 assists per game this year, up significantly from 1.8 last season.

Boston and Mitchell should also both be lauded for their durability. One of the defining themes of this WNBA season has been injuries, not just for the Fever, but across the league, where many of the WNBA's biggest stars have missed multi-week stretches. Boston and Mitchell, however, have both appeared in all 40 of the Fever's games.

If Boston and/or Mitchell were to be named to an All-WNBA team this season, it would be a historic achievement.

Just three players have ever been named to an All-WNBA team while a member of the Fever: the Hall-of-Famer Tamika Catchings, who was a 12-time All-WNBA selection; Katie Douglas, who made two All-WNBA teams during her time in Indiana; and Caitlin Clark, who was a first-team All-WNBA selection during her 2024 Rookie of the Year campaign.

Boston and Mitchell could increase the number of Fever players to earn All-WNBA honors to five and they could also become just the second duo in franchise history to make All-WNBA teams in the same year. Catchings and Douglas were both All-WNBA selections in 2009 and 2010.







