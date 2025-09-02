Carrington Injured
Carrington Injured

Published on September 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release


MINNEAPOLIS/ST.PAUL - DiJonai Carrington sustained a shoulder injury in the second quarter and has been ruled DOUBTFUL for the remainder of today's game against the Dallas Wings.

