Carrington Injured
Published on September 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Minnesota Lynx News Release
MINNEAPOLIS/ST.PAUL - DiJonai Carrington sustained a shoulder injury in the second quarter and has been ruled DOUBTFUL for the remainder of today's game against the Dallas Wings.
Check out the Minnesota Lynx Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 1, 2025
- Carrington Injured - Minnesota Lynx
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Guard Bree Hall - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever Finish Road Trip on Tuesday Night in Phoenix - Indiana Fever
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 93, Connecticut Sun 76 - Atlanta Dream
- Sun Fall to Dream, 93-76 - Connecticut Sun
- A Pro's Pro: Kia Nurse Embodies Chicago Sky Culture - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever Suffer Road Loss at Golden State - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Complete Season Sweep of Fever, Improving Playoff Odds - Golden State Valkyries
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Liberty - 9/2/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Mystics at Sparks Postgame Notes - August 31, 2025 - Washington Mystics
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.