Carrington Injured

Published on September 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Minnesota Lynx News Release







MINNEAPOLIS/ST.PAUL - DiJonai Carrington sustained a shoulder injury in the second quarter and has been ruled DOUBTFUL for the remainder of today's game against the Dallas Wings.







