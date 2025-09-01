Indiana Fever Suffer Road Loss at Golden State

SAN FRANCISCO - The Indiana Fever (21-19) dropped a 75-63 result to the Golden State Valkyries on Sunday night at Chase Center in San Francisco. With four games left in the regular season, the Fever remain above the playoff line in eighth place, one of four teams still jockeying for three potential postseason positions.

Following technical issues which caused several delays in the early minutes of the game, Indiana found themselves facing a double-digit deficit after Golden State made seven three pointers in the first quarter. The Valkyries expanded their lead to as many as 20 in the second quarter, but the Fever were able to cut it to 12, trailing 44-32 at the halftime break.

Indiana made it a seven-point game in the third quarter, with seven points from Natasha Howard and five from Kelsey Mitchell, while the Fever's defense limited Golden State to just 11 points. Despite pulling within five points, Golden State held off the Fever's comeback attempts, taking the win.

Indiana Fever Notes:

Lexie Hull scored her 700th career point, ending the night with eight points, bringing her career total to 703.

Shey Peddy recorded her 300th career rebound.

Aerial Powers scored a season-high 17 points, her most in an Indiana Fever jersey since joining the team on a hardship contract earlier this month. It also marks the most points in a game for Powers since May 25, 2023.

Kelsey Mitchell recorded her 38th 10+ point game of the season, tied for the most in the WNBA this season.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever wraps up their three-game road trip, next at the Phoenix Mercury on Tuesday, Sept. 2, at 10 p.m. ET, broadcast nationally on NBA TV and locally on WTHR.







