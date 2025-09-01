Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Liberty - 9/2/25

Published on September 1, 2025

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries will continue their five-game homestand, hosting the reigning WNBA champion New York Liberty at Chase Center on Tuesday. The Valkyries are 0-3 against the Liberty this season, but two of those games were decided by five points or less. Golden State enters Tuesday's matchup on a three game winning streak and 2.5 games behind New York in the standings. Bay Area Native and reigning 3-point contest champion Sabrina Ionescu is slated to play her second WNBA game at Chase Center.

Valkyries vs. Liberty

Tuesday, Sept. 2 | Tipoff: 7 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

The Golden State Valkyries completed their season series sweep of the Indiana Fever with a 75-63 win at Chase Center on Sunday. The Valkyries went 3-0 against the Fever this season and extended their active winning streak to three games. With a 21-18 record, Golden State has passed the Fever in the standings, jumping from eighth place to sixth. Iliana Rupert led all scorers with a career-high 21 points and five 3-pointers, shooting 8-for-12 from the field. Veronica Burton tallied a game-high 13 assists and Janelle Salaün and Kate Martin added 10 points apiece. Former Valkyries' forward Ariel Powers was the bright spot for the Fever, leading them with 17 points. » Full Game Recap

NEW YORK SCOUTING REPORT

The New York Liberty have spent a good portion of this season atop the WNBA standings but have slipped to fifth place in large part due to the absence of two-time MVP Breanna Stewart. The Liberty are 19-7 with Stewart in the lineup and just 5-8 without her. Stewart recently returned from her right knee bone bruise to score 19 points in 21 minutes against the Connecticut Sun. She is averaging 18.1 points and 6.6 rebounds per game this season. Sabrina Ionescu is the Liberty's top scorer and playmaker this season, averaging a team-best 18.8 points and 5.4 assists.







