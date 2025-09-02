Postgame Notes: Minnesota Lynx 96, Dallas Wings 71

Minneapolis, MN - The Dallas Wings fell 96-71 to the Minnesota Lynx at Target Center on Monday night. Four Wings finished in double figures, led by Paige Bueckers who tallied 17 points, one rebound and two assists on the night. Buckers moved to No. 6 overall on the WNBA's all-time rookie points list and remains just one point behind Cappie Pondexter for No. 5 overall (624 points).

Maddy Siegrist, Amy Okonkwo and Diamond Miller all finished with 12 points apiece. The Lynx shot 55% from the field and 58% from behind the arc, powered by 25 points from Napheesa Collier and a 25-point, 10-assist double-double from Natisha Hiedeman. Dallas falls to 9-32 on the year as Minnesota improves to 32-8.

Game Leaders  

Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (17) Hines-Allen (8) Berger (4)

Minnesota Collier (25) Shepard (8) Hiedeman (10)

First Quarter: Dallas 21, Minnesota 25

Dallas featured a starting lineup of Grace Berger, Bueckers, Siegrist, Okonkwo and Myisha Hines-Allen for the first time this season, marking Okonkwo's first career start. The Wings took a four-point lead to start before Minnesota answered with an 11-3 run, leading by as many as five. Siegrist paced the Wings with eight points and a rebound in the first, going 2-of-3 behind the arc. Okonkwo followed with five points and two rebounds, going 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Napheesa Collier tallied a quarter-high 11 points, going 3-of-4 from the field and 3-of-3 at the free throw line. The Wings won the rebounding battle (10-9), outscored the Lynx in the paint (10-8) and outscored them in second chance points (6-1) to open the night.

Second Quarter: Dallas 20, Minnesota 23

The Wings remained within a possession of the Lynx until Courtney Williams jump-started a 16-6 Minnesota run with a 3-pointer, tallying a double-digit lead before Bueckers trimmed the deficit back down to single digits to close the half. Williams, Collier and Natisha Hiedeman combined for 17 of Minnesota's 23 second-quarter points. Bueckers recorded seven points for the quarter while Siegrist and Okonkwo each tallied 10 points to lead the Wings in the first half. Dallas held its advantage in the paint and second chance scoring, outpacing Minnesota 16-4 and 4-0, respectively. The Lynx shot a staggering 57% from deep for the first half, going 8-of-14 from behind the arc.

Third Quarter: Dallas 18, Minnesota 23

Minnesota's momentum carried into the third, where the Lynx shot 60% from deep to tally 11 3-pointers through three quarters. Hiedeman went 2-of-2 from behind the arc to record a quarter-high 10 points, with one rebound and two assists. Collier added another seven points to total 25 by the end of the third. Bueckers recorded six points and an assist for the quarter, followed by Diamond Miller with four points off the bench. The Wings shot 42% from the floor for the quarter but failed to connect behind the arc.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 12, Minnesota 25

The Lynx concluded the third on a run that spilled over into the fourth at 19-7, later growing to 23-8 as Minnesota cruised through the fourth. Jessica Shepard led Minnesota with eight points and three rebounds, going 4-of-5 from the field. Christyn Williams led Dallas off the bench with five points. Minnesota shot 63% from the floor and 60% from deep in the fourth, adding three more makes behind the arc to total 14 on the night.

The Wings shot 39% from the floor, 20% from deep and 70% at the charity stripe to conclude the night. Dallas edged Minnesota scoring in the paint 38-36 and outscored them in second chance points 12-5. The Lynx won the rebounding battle 32-27.

Dallas will head West to take on the Golden State Valkyries and Los Angeles Sparks in its final road trip of the 2025 season, starting with the Valkyries on Sept. 4. Tipoff on Thursday is set for 9 p.m. CT, airing locally in the Dallas-Fort Worth area on KFAA29.







