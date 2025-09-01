Golden State Valkyries Waive Guard Bree Hall

Published on September 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have waived guard Bree Hall and activated forward Monique Billings from injury, the team announced today.

Hall, who was signed to a seven-day hardship contract on August 27, appeared in three games for the Valkyries this season, averaging 4.0 minutes and 1.0 point per game.

Billings returns to action after missing time due to an ankle injury sustained during Golden State's July 29 game at Atlanta. The veteran forward has been medically cleared and is available for Tuesday's matchup against New York at Chase Center.

