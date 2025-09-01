Golden State Valkyries Waive Guard Bree Hall
Published on September 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have waived guard Bree Hall and activated forward Monique Billings from injury, the team announced today.
Hall, who was signed to a seven-day hardship contract on August 27, appeared in three games for the Valkyries this season, averaging 4.0 minutes and 1.0 point per game.
Billings returns to action after missing time due to an ankle injury sustained during Golden State's July 29 game at Atlanta. The veteran forward has been medically cleared and is available for Tuesday's matchup against New York at Chase Center.
For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 1, 2025
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Guard Bree Hall - Golden State Valkyries
- Fever Finish Road Trip on Tuesday Night in Phoenix - Indiana Fever
- Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 93, Connecticut Sun 76 - Atlanta Dream
- Sun Fall to Dream, 93-76 - Connecticut Sun
- A Pro's Pro: Kia Nurse Embodies Chicago Sky Culture - Chicago Sky
- Indiana Fever Suffer Road Loss at Golden State - Indiana Fever
- Valkyries Complete Season Sweep of Fever, Improving Playoff Odds - Golden State Valkyries
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Liberty - 9/2/25 - Golden State Valkyries
- Mystics at Sparks Postgame Notes - August 31, 2025 - Washington Mystics
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Golden State Valkyries Stories
- Golden State Valkyries Waive Guard Bree Hall
- Valkyries Complete Season Sweep of Fever, Improving Playoff Odds
- Game Preview: Valkyries vs. Liberty - 9/2/25
- Golden State Valkyries Update
- Valkyries Rout Mystics by a Franchise-Record 37 Points on Saturday Night