Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 93, Connecticut Sun 76

Published on September 1, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (26-14) vs. CONNECTICUT SUN (10-30)

Game 40 | September 1, 2025 | Mohegan Sun Arena, Uncasville, CT

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 23 19 25 26 93

Connecticut 21 27 18 10 76

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Connecticut

Points Howard (23) Charles (22)

Rebounds Jones (11) Charles (8)

Assists Hillmon (6) Allen (5)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Te-Hina Paopao, Allisha Gray, Rhyne Howard, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones - improving to 4-1 with that lineup this season.

Atlanta's all-time record vs. Connecticut is now 32-34 overall and 12-22 on the road; the Dream take a 2-1 lead in the 2025 series.

Head Coach Karl Smesko earned his 26th win of the season, tying Becky Hammon (2022) for second-most wins by a first-year WNBA head coach. Michael Cooper (2000) holds the record with 28.

Atlanta went 23-for-24 from the free throw line (95.8%), its second-highest free throw percentage of the season.

Allisha Gray finished with 17 points, 5 rebounds and 1 assist, going a perfect 11-for-11 at the line (career high in makes), recording her 12th perfect FT game this year and her 29th game with 15+ points.

Naz Hillmon tallied 17 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists, matching her season-high with 5 three-pointers (15 points from deep); it was her 4th game with 15+ points, with Atlanta improving to 4-0 when she reaches that mark.

Rhyne Howard led all scorers with 23 points to go with 4 rebounds and 3 assists, marking her 3rd straight game as the Dream's top scorer and the 13th time this season she has led the team in points.

Brionna Jones posted 10 points and 11 rebounds for her 11th double-double of the year, while also setting a franchise record with her 131st offensive rebound, surpassing Erika de Souza; it was also her 15th game leading the team in boards.

Jordin Canada returned from an 8-game injury absence to score 15 points with 1 assist, 1 steal and 1 block, marking her 8th game this season with 15+ points.

Atlanta finished with five players in double figures: Howard (23), Hillmon (17), Gray (17), Canada (15), Jones (10).

Quarter-by-Quarter Recap

Q1

Jones answered the Sun's defense with consecutive buckets in the paint to start the Dream scoring.

Hillmon got on the board with her first three-pointer, chipping into the Sun's narrow lead.

Griner opened her scoring with a swift move to the lane, then added another to tie the game.

Howard kept the momentum rolling knocking down her first triple with Coffey adding a free throw to reclaim the late lead.

Gray remained perfect at the free throw line, highlighting Atlanta's clean start from the stripe.

In the closing seconds of the first quarter, the Dream edged ahead with a 23-21 lead.

Q2

Hillmon and Paopao sparked the second quarter, each knocking down a three to total six quick points.

Jones scored inside and knocked down a pair from the line to fuel the 13-5 scoring run.

Hillmon buried her third three-pointer, while Gray added two from the line to maintain the lead.

Griner stayed perfect at the line, knocking down two free throws to end the first half.

Atlanta maintained its early second-quarter momentum but trailed 48-42 at the break.

Q3

Howard opened the second half strong, scoring a smooth layup followed by a three-pointer to account for the first five points.

Hillmon extended her streak, connecting with her fourth three-pointer, assisted by Canada.

Howard energized the team defensively with a steal and a fast break score, followed by Canada's first points.

Gray fueled the late surge with back-to-back and-one conversions, totaling six points to push the Dream back in front.

With 4.4 seconds left, Canada ignited the offense with a clutch and-one and free throw to take the lead.

With six free throws made in the third, Atlanta maintained a perfect mark at the line going into the final quarter.

The Dream broke through after a tightly contested third, taking the 67-66 lead.

Q4

Jones kick started the final minutes with a strong interior finish followed by the smooth transition layup by Canada.

Howard kept the lead intact with a quick layup and a three-pointer, adding five key points.

Atlanta built a double-digit lead behind a fast-scoring burst, featuring two layups from Canada and Howard's fourth three-pointer.

The Dream closed strong, with Hillmon adding her fifth three-pointer with Howard connecting on two layups to secure the 93-76 win.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.