Mystics at Sparks Postgame Notes - August 31, 2025

WASHINGTON MYSTICS at LOS ANGELES SPARKS

August 31, 2025

Mystics 78 - Sparks 81

High Points High Rebounds High Assists

Mystics (78) Iriafen (22) Iriafen (13) Sutton & Melbourne (5)

Sparks (81) Hamby (20) Stevens & Hamby (12) Plum (7)

Please see the attached game book for a full box score and breakdown of tonight's game.

Mystics Game Notes:

Kiki Iriafen led the Mystics with 22 points, 13 rebounds, and one assists, marking her 15th double-double of the season, which ties the single-season franchise record (last achieved by Crystal Langhorne in 2010).

This was her fourth 20-point, 10-rebound performance of the season, the most by a Mystics rookie in franchise history.

Iriafen is tied for the sixth-most 20-point, 10-rebound games in the WNBA this season.

Her 15 point-rebound double-doubles are tied for the fifth-most by a rookie in WNBA history.

She has now recorded 28 games with 10+ points and 5+ rebounds, the second-most in a single season in franchise history, trailing only Elena Delle Donne (2019) and Crystal Langhorne (2010).

Sonia Citron finished with 12 points (4-7 FG), three assists, two rebounds, and two steals.

She now holds the WNBA all-time rookie record for 10+ point games with 36.

Citron has recorded 18 consecutive games with 10+ points, the longest streak by a rookie in franchise history and tied for the seventh-longest single-season streak overall.

She went 3-4 from beyond the arc, bringing her season total to 75 made three-pointers - a franchise rookie record and the ninth most in the WNBA this season.

Citron posted her 14th multi-steal game, tied for the third-most by a rookie in franchise history.

She is also tied for the third most multi-steal games by a rookie this season.

With 620 total points, Citron now ranks fourth in single-season franchise scoring history and is just 17 points shy of surpass Brittney Sykes (636; 2023) for the franchise record.

Washington's bench outscored Los Angeles 31-14, marking the fourth game this season the Mystics' reserves have scored 30+ points and the first since July 3 at Minnesota.

Stefanie Dolson led the bench with 10 points (2-2 3PT), three assists, one steal, one block, and one rebound.

This marked her third double-digit scoring effort in August.

Lucy Olsen posted six points, a career-best six rebounds, career-high four steals, and two assists.

Sug Sutton dished out five assists, her 11th game this season with five or more assists.

Washington finished with 20 assists, their 20th game with 20+ assists.

The Mystics have tallied nine 20+ assists in the month of August, the most in a single month this season.

After trailing by 11 points in the first quarter, Washington went on to win each of the final three quarters.

The Mystics converted 13 turnovers into 18 points, marking their 14th game this season with 18+ points off opponent turnovers.

Washington has now played 23 clutch games, the second-most games in the WNBA this season.

Since the All-Star break, Washington has recorded nine clutch games.

The team grabbed 40 rebounds, their seventh game this season with 40+ rebounds - the most in a single season since 2021.







