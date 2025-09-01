Fever Finish Road Trip on Tuesday Night in Phoenix

The Fever (21-19) wrap up a three-game road trip on Tuesday night in Phoenix with their third and final regular season game against Mercury (25-14). The two teams split their first two meetings this season, with each team winning on its home floor.

Indiana saw its two-game win streak snapped on Sunday night at Golden State, where they shot just 33.3 percent from the field in a loss to the Valkyries.

That result dropped the Fever from sixth to eighth place in the WNBA standings with four games remaining on their regular season schedule.

The Mercury have already clinched a playoff spot, but are in a tight battle with Las Vegas, Atlanta, and New York to secure a top-four seed and homecourt advantage in the first round of the playoffs.

Phoenix has won its last four games, including an 80-63 win over the Liberty on Saturday night. Satou Sabally leads the Mercury in scoring at 16.6 points per game, while Kahleah Copper contributes 16.3 points per contest. All-WNBA forward Alyssa Thomas ranks 14th in the league in scoring (15.8 points per game), third in rebounding (8.9 per contest), and leads the WNBA in assists (9.2 per game).







