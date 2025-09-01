Sun Fall to Dream, 93-76

Uncasville, CT - Today, the Connecticut Sun (10-30) fell to the Atlanta Dream (26-14), 93-76, at home in Uncasville. With the loss, the Sun drop to 1-2 against the Dream in 2025, with two remaining matchups coming next week.

Tina Charles led Connecticut with 22 points, eight rebounds and one assist. Charles finished 10/20 from the floor and 2/2 from the free-throw line. It marks the 19th time the veteran forward has led the Sun in scoring this season and her 14th 20+ point performance of the year.

Rookie guard Leila Lacan added 17 points, three rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block in the effort. Lacan has grabbed two steals in 15 of her 23 games played this season. She has also finished with 17+ points in three of the Sun's last four contests.

Marina Mabrey notched 12 points, one rebound, three assists and one steal, while Saniya Rivers rounded out the Sun's double digit scorers with 10 points, two rebounds, two assists and two steals in 27 minutes played off the bench.

The Sun held a 13-9 lead over the Dream heading into the first media timeout of the contest. Aneesah Morrow and Leila Lacan each had four points to begin the game for Connecticut. Atlanta closed the quarter outscoring Connecticut, 14-8, to take a 23-21 lead into the second quarter. Leila Lacan led the Sun with six points, two rebounds and one block in the first quarter of play.

Atlanta started the second quarter on a 12-7 run to extend their lead with seven, 35-28, with 6:06 to play in the first half. Marina Mabrey scored four of the Sun's seven points to start the second. A 10-3 run by the Sun tied the game, 38-38, with 3:42 to play in the quarter. Tina Charles accounted for six of Connecticut's 10 points on that run. The Sun closed the half on a 10-4 run to take a six-point lead into the locker room, 48-42. Connecticut held Atlanta without a field goal made for the last 4:45 of the first half. Tina Charles led the Sun with 13 points, five rebounds and one assist in the half.

The Dream began the second half on a 10-6 spurt to cut the Sun's lead to two, 54-52, with 6:41 to play in the third quarter. Atlanta continued their push to take a 60-58 lead over Connecticut, but the Sun answered on a 4-0 run to take a 62-60 lead and force the Dream into a timeout with 2:27 to play in the third. Atlanta closed the quarter on a 7-4 run to take a 67-66 lead into the fourth. Leila Lacan notched six points, while Tina Charles added five points in the third quarter to lead the Sun in scoring out of the locker room.

A driving by layup to begin the fourth quarter by Saniya Rivers gave the Sun a 68-67 lead, but the Dreams scored six unanswered to force the Sun into a timeout with 8:09 to play in the game, trailing 73-68. The Sun were able to cut to as close as four, 78-74, with 4:09 to play, but the Dream used a 15-2 run to put the contest out of reach, taking home the 93-76 win.

The Sun finished 50% (31/62) from the floor, while the Dream shot 43.5% (30/69) from the field on the day. The biggest differences came from beyond the arc and the three-throw line, as the Dream shot 10/30 from three and 23/24 from the charity stripe, while the Sun went just 2/17 from three and 12/14 from the free-throw line.

Connecticut outscored Atlanta in the paint (48-38), but Atlanta held the advantage in second chance points (10-4), fast break points (10-2) and bench points (23-14).

Rhyne Howard led the Dream with 23 points, four rebounds, three assists and two steals. Naz Hillmon added 17 points, six rebounds and a team-high six assists, while Allisha Gray also notched 17 points, 11 of which came from the free-throw line.

CON 76 21 27 18 10 Charles- 23 Charles- 8 Allen- 5

ATL 93 23 19 25 26 Howard- 23 Jones- 11 Hillmon- 6

NEXT GAME: The Connecticut Sun visit the Chicago Sky on Wednesday, September 3 at 8:00 PM ET/7:00 PM CT at Wintrust Arena.







