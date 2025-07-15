Las Vegas Aces Join MeiGray as Part of Game-Worn Authentication Program
July 15, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Las Vegas Aces News Release
LAS VEGAS - The Las Vegas Aces today announced that they have teamed up with MeiGray, an industry leader in game-worn memorabilia, to provide the team's exclusive game-worn and game-used jerseys to be available throughout the 2025 WNBA season.
Through its Game-Worn Authentication Program, fans will have the opportunity to collect pieces of Aces history. Official game balls, game-worn jerseys and other collectible items straight from the Aces locker room will be unlocked for auction.
"We're proud to team up with MeiGray to launch the Las Vegas Aces Game-Worn Memorabilia Program," said Blair Hardiek, Chief Strategy Officer of the Las Vegas Aces. "For the first time ever, our fans can own authentic game-issued and game-worn gear from their favorite players, directly from the court to their collection. This is more than memorabilia; it's a chance to own a piece of the action and celebrate the legacy we're building here in Las Vegas."
"We're excited that the Aces chose MeiGray to help bring properly authenticated WNBA game-worn jerseys to the sports memorabilia world," said MeiGray President and COO Barry Meisel. "The Aces have been a huge hit as Vegas' second professional sports team. We're proud of our role recognizing the importance of women's professional game-worn pieces. There's no better time to share these items with the collecting community."
Collectors can purchase jerseys worn by their favorite Aces players in both the Heroine (white) and Explorer (black) editions worn during the 2025 season. Exclusive memorabilia from this season's highlighted games will be made available as part of the inaugural offering.
