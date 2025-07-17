Aces Take Down Wings 90-86 Behind 37 Points from A'ja Wilson

July 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







ARLINGTON, TEXAS - A season-high 37 points from A'ja Wilson powered the Las Vegas Aces (11-11) as they closed the door on the first half of the season with a 90-86 victory over the Dallas Wings (6-17) Wednesday night in Arlington, Texas. Also scoring in double figures for the visitors were Jewell Loyd with 14 points and Aaliyah Nye came off the bench for 13. Wilson also grabbed 10 boards for the game's lone double-double, while Loyd and NaLyssa Smith grabbed 8 apiece.

Paige Bueckers netted a team-high 20 points and JJ Quinerly added 17 for Dallas.

Box Score | Photos | Highlights

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 22, Dallas 22)

Dallas struck first and went up 11-4. But the Aces responded with an 8-2 spurt and trailed 13-12 at 4:15. From there, the difference was no more than 3 points the remainder of the quarter. The Aces netted 52.9% (9-17 FGs) of their shots from the field; the Wings shot 40.9% (9-22 FGs) of theirs. Wilson led all scorers with 8 points, while Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale notched 6 apiece for Dallas.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 47, Dallas 41)

Las Vegas scored first and never trailed the remainder of the game, but was unable to distance itself by more than 5 points until a Wilson jumper at 3:15 extended the lead to 41-34. The Aces held an 8-point lead, 47-39, the largest of the half, with 5.7 seconds on the clock. The Aces continued to shoot well, connecting on 50% (10-20 FGs) from the field, while the Wings dropped to 36.8% (7-19 FGs) of their tries. The Aces held a 12-7 advantage on the glass. Wilson hit 5 of 7 for a high of 12 points, while Luisa Geiselsöder scored 10 for the hosts.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 72, Dallas 52)

The Aces spent the first 4:29 of the third quarter slowly building their lead to double figures and took a 56-46 lead at 5:31. The score never dropped below 10 in the third stanza as the Aces continued to pull away. The Aces shot 47.4% (9-19 FGs) and held the Wings to an icy 20% (4-20 FGs) from the floor. Wilson scored 9 and Quinerly topped Dallas with 5.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 90, Dallas 84)

The momentum swung to Dallas in the final frame as the hosts slowly chipped away at the lead and with just under 2 minutes to play the score differential was 10 points for the final time of the night, 86-76. Dallas scored the next 8 points, including a pair of 3s, to pull back to 86-84 with 27 seconds remaining. A Wilson bucket at 23.9 followed by a pair of free throws at 8.4 from Chelsea Gray sealed the win. The Aces coughed up 11 points on 6 turnovers, while Dallas, which had 5 steals in the quarter, gave up zero points on their 3 miscues. At 40% (6-15 FGs), Las Vegas had its lowest shooting quarter of the game. Dallas had its best of the night, making 58.3% (14-24 FGs), including 5 of 8 from distance. Wilson scored 8 points and Bueckers and Haley Jones had 10 each for Dallas.

KEY STATS

The Aces finished shooting 47.9% from the field and 33.3% (5-15 3pt FGs) from distance, while the Wings hit on 40% of their shots overall and 34.5% (10-29 3pt FGs) from afar.

Las Vegas held a 40-39 edge on the glass.

In all, the Aces gave up 20 points on 16 turnovers, while scoring 12 off of 13 Wings TOs.

The Aces bench outscored the Wings reserves 24-16.

The Aces outscored the Wings 44-34 in the paint and 15-8 on the fast break; the teams tied with 17 second-chance points apiece

GAME NOTES

Wilson has posted 4 of the 5 double-doubles with at least 30 points and 10 rebounds recorded in the WNBA this season. Napheesa Collier has the other one. Wilson's other 3 games were May 17 against New York, May 30 against Los Angeles and July 12 against Golden State.

With 20 (and counting) Wilson also has recorded the most double-doubles with 30+ points in league history. Tina Charles and Breanna Stewart have 15 apiece.

Wilson has now tallied 107 double-doubles in her 7+ years in the league, which is 6th-most in WNBA history and third among current players.

Passing Lauren Jackson (27), Wilson's 37-point performance moved her into 4th in WNBA history in 30-point games (28). Stewart stands in 3rd with 30.

Wilson also passed teammate Loyd (68) for 5th on the WNBA All-Time list in 25-point games (69). Jackson is 4th with 70.

Loyd now has 5,782 points for her career, which ranks No. 19 in WNBA history. Angel McCoughtry is No. 18 with 5,797. Wilson now has 5,184 points and lists at No. 25. Next up is No. 24 Skylar Diggins (5,225).

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: Wilson and Young head to Indianapolis for the 2025 WNBA All-Star Game, which tips at 5:30 p.m. PT on Saturday, July 19, on ABC. The Aces return to action Tuesday, July 22, when they host the Atlanta Dream (13-9) in a nationally televised contest on ESPN. Tip is 7 p.m. PT at Michelob ULTRA Arena.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 17, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.