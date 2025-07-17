2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game -- Additional Replacement Players Named

NEW YORK - Washington Mystics guard Brittney Sykes and Atlanta Dream forward Brionna Jones have been named by WNBA Commissioner Cathy Engelbert to replace the injured Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark and Phoenix Mercury forward Satou Sabally on Team Clark in the 2025 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game, which will be played on Saturday, July 19 at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, home of the Indiana Fever (8:30 p.m. ET on ABC, Disney+ and ESPN+).

Team Clark head coach Sandy Brondello of the New York Liberty will name the players to replace Clark and Sabally in the starting lineup for the AT&T WNBA All-Star Game.

This marks the first All-Star appearance for Sykes, 31, who is in her third season with Washington and her ninth in the WNBA. A four-time All-WNBA Defensive Team selection, the 5-9 guard is the Mystics' leading scorer this season, averaging 17.1 points per game. Sykes ranks 13th in the league in scoring and assists (4.4 apg) and is contributing 3.6 rebounds per game.

For Jones, 29, this marks her second consecutive WNBA All-Star appearance and the fourth of her career. Last year, Jones helped Team WNBA defeat the US Women's National Team, 117-109, in the 2024 AT&T WNBA All-Star Game in Phoenix. Now in her first season with Atlanta and her ninth in the WNBA, the 6-3 Jones is averaging 13.4 points and 2.5 assists per game and ranks fifth in the league in rebounding (7.8 rpg) this season.







