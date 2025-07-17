7/16 Postgame Notes: NYL 98, IND 77

July 17, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 98 | FEVER 77

NEW YORK (15-6) | INDIANA (12-11)

JULY 16, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 32 21 21 24 98

FEVER 24 14 19 20 77

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK INDIANA

POINTS Stewart (24) Mitchell (16)

REBOUNDS Stewart (11) Hull (7)

ASSISTS Ionescu (9) Boston (6)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Breanna Stewart recorded her first career game with at least 20-10-7-4, making her just the fourth player ever to do so. Stewart also broke a tie with Tamika Catchings for the second-most games in WNBA history (15 in regular season and playoffs) with at least 20 points, 10 rebounds, and 5 assists, now trailing only Candace Parker.

Tonight's 21-point victory marked the fifth 20+ point win of the Liberty's season, extending New York's lead for the most such wins in the WNBA.

New York's 32-point first quarter is their fifth 30+ point quarter of 2025-the second-most in the WNBA. The Liberty are undefeated when scoring 30 or more points in a quarter.

Tonight, the Liberty recorded their sixth 50+ point first half, making them this season's league leader. New York also tied their season high for assists and blocks, finishing with 30 dimes and nine rejections.

Marine Johannčs moved up to 10th in franchise history for three-pointers made, passing Nicole Powell.

Natasha Cloud grabbed her 1,000th career rebound, making her the 128th player to do so.

The Liberty's 57.8% shooting from the field marks their second-best of the season, while their 51.9% clip from deep is their third game shooting 50% or better from three this season-tied for most in the W.

New York leads the WNBA in points per game (86.9), offensive rating (107.4), steals per game (8.8), true shooting percentage (57.5%), and threes made per game (10.048).







