Postgame Notes: NYL 98, IND 84

July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 98 | FEVER 84

NEW YORK (16-6) | INDIANA (12-12)

JULY 22, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 23 19 27 29 98

FEVER 22 24 21 17 84

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK INDIANA

POINTS Jones (18) Mitchell (29)

REBOUNDS Jones (9) Boston (12)

ASSISTS Ionescu (9) Boston, McDonald (6)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

In Jonquel Jones' return, her 18 points (3-for-7 3PT, 5-for-5 FT) and nine rebounds matched her season high in made threes and marked the second time she has led the Liberty in both scoring and rebounding.

Breanna Stewart (17 points, six assists, four boards) matched her season high in steals (3) for the sixth time and brought her career total to 400, becoming only the 45th WNBA player to reach this milestone. Stewart also surpassed Becky Hammon for 16th on the WNBA's all-time points list and is the quickest to reach this mark in just 283 games.

Sabrina Ionescu is on a two-game streak with at least 10 points and 9 assists. One more such performance will tie her career-best streak. Tonight, Ionescu registered 10 of her 13 points in the final frame.

With 13 points (5-for-6 FG, 3-for-3 FT) and five rebounds on the night, Isabelle Harrison led the bench in both categories, set her season scoring high, and matched her 2025 record in successful field goals.

Over the last three games, Marine Johannčs is shooting 58.3% from three and Leonie Fiebich is shooting 53.8%. They rank second and fourth, respectively, among players who attempted at least 10 threes in that span.

The Liberty's opening day starting lineup of Fiebich, Stewart, Jones, Ionescu, and Cloud is now a perfect 8-0.

New York's bench combined for a plus/minus of 39 (versus Indiana's -55) and contributed 23 points tonight. This was the 12th time this season the reserves have scored 20+ points, and the Liberty are now 10-2 in those games.

Six Liberty players scored 10+ points tonight, tying the franchise record for most double-digit scorers in a single game. New York has done this twice in 2025 - the most of any team in the WNBA this season.

Scoring 98 points in two consecutive games, New York tied the WNBA's longest streak this season and is one such performance shy of the all-time league record.

Tonight marked the fifth time New York has scored 95+ points in 2025 - the most such games by any team in the WNBA this season.

For the fourth time this year, New York converted on over 50.0% of their attempts from the floor and from three in the same game. The Liberty are the only team to achieve this more than once in 2025.

The Liberty shot 54.5% (12-for-22) from beyond the arc, the team's third-best mark of the season and the fifth-best performance in the WNBA in 2025. The Liberty's success rate from the line tonight (20-for-21, 95.2%) is their best of the season and the league's second-best on at least 20 attempts.

New York leads the WNBA in points per game (87.4), offensive rating (107.4), steals per game (8.8), 3-point percentage (36.0%), and threes made per game (10.1).







