Game Notes: Atlanta Dream 72, Las Vegas Aces 87

July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (13-10) vs. LAS VEGAS ACES (12-11)

Game 23 | July 22, 2025 | Michelob ULTRA Arena, Las Vegas, NV

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 27 12 20 13 72

Las Vegas 20 25 22 20 87

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Las Vegas

Points Gray (24) Wilson (24)

Rebounds Gray (8) Wilson (12)

Assists Canada (6) Young (7)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner - moving to 1-2 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against Las Vegas now stands at 6-15 overall, including 3-8 on the road.

After scoring her fifth point of the night, Brionna Jones eclipsed 2,500 career points.

Brittney Griner passed Jewell Loyd to move into 19th on the WNBA's all-time scoring list with 5,784 points.

Allisha Gray led Atlanta with 24 points and eight rebounds, marking her ninth game this season with 20+ points.

Jordin Canada added 12 points and a team-high six assists in the effort.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Allisha Gray opened the scoring with a quick three-pointer, followed by another from Jordin Canada.

Maya Caldwell added a pair of free throws to keep the score even early.

Brionna Jones knocked down a jumper to trim the Aces' lead to one.

Gray connected on her second triple of the quarter, then added two from the line to help Atlanta regain the lead.

Shatori Walker-Kimbrough came off the bench and added a quick jumper to fuel the offense.

Back-to-back threes from Gray and Canada stretched the Dream's lead to seven.

Atlanta took a 27-20 lead into the second quarter.

Q2

Gray kicked off the quarter with a jumper off a dish from Canada, halting a Vegas run.

Walker-Kimbrough knocked down a three to keep Atlanta within five.

Canada set up Griner for a smooth layup, followed by a Naz Hillmon finish inside.

Gray drove for an easy two, and Canada followed with a crafty layup just before the break.

The Dream scored six points in under a minute to disrupt the Aces' momentum heading into halftime.

Q3

Canada opened the second half with a mid-range jumper, and Gray followed with a pair of free throws.

Griner battled for a tough finish at the rim to close the gap.

Jones converted a second-chance opportunity with a putback inside.

Gray sank back-to-back threes to cut the deficit to single digits.

Walker-Kimbrough buried another three as Atlanta closed the third quarter on an 11-3 run.

Q4

Fresh off the bench, freshman Te-Hina Paopao sparked the offense with a three-pointer and a smooth mid-range jumper.

Paopao then assisted Jones for a quick finish in the paint.

Hillmon added a strong take to the rim, taking advantage of a shifting Aces defense.

Griner re-entered and made an immediate impact, moving into 19th on the WNBA's all-time scoring list.

Canada capped the night with two made free throws as the Dream closed out the final frame.







