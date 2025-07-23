Four Aces Record Double-Digit Scoring in 87-72 Win over Dream

July 23, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LAS VEGAS - In their first game out of the WNBA All-Star break, the Las Vegas Aces (12-11) are back above the .500 mark with a win at home against the Atlanta Dream (13-10), 87-72. Four Aces players tallied double-figure scoring, including A'ja Wilson (24), Jackie Young (14), Dana Evans (14) and NaLyssa Smith (11). Wilson hauled in 12 boards for the game's lone double-double.

Allisha Gray recorded a team-high 24 points and Jordin Canada added 12 for Atlanta.

First Quarter Highlights (Atlanta 27, Las Vegas 20)

Las Vegas opened with a 5-1 lead and went up 17-12. But the Dream countered with a 9-0 run that expanded to 14-3 by the end of the quarter. Gray led all scorers with 12 points, while Smith had 5 for Las Vegas. The Aces connected on 45% (9-20 FGs) of their shots from the field; the Dream shot 46.7% (7-15 FGs). The Aces were outrebounded 14-5. There were 3 ties and 2 lead changes in the opening frame.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 45, Atlanta 39)

Evans scored the first 9 points of the quarter to give the Aces the lead once again at 29-27. The Dream tied the score for the final time at 29-all before a 7-0 Aces run made it 36-29, but the Dream cut the lead to 3 at 40-37. Las Vegas headed into halftime on a 5-2 run behind a Wilson jump shot and a trio of free throws from Young. The Aces held the Dream to 12 points on 6 of 19 (.316) shooting and 0 of 5 from beyond the arc, while Las Vegas made 50% (10-20 FGs) from the field. Las Vegas outrebounded Atlanta 12-5. Evans tied her season quarter-high with 11 points and Gray topped Atlanta with 4.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 67, Atlanta 59)

The Aces sustained their lead in the third, increasing it by as many as 14 points, 59-45. Atlanta responded with an 11-3 run led by back-to-back 3-pointers from Gray, cutting into the Aces lead to 6 at 62-56. Gustafson countered with her second 3-pointer of the night to bring the Aces back up to a 9-point lead, 65-56. Wilson recorded 6 points for Las Vegas; Gray had 8 for Atlanta.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 87, Atlanta 72)

Las Vegas opened the final frame on an 8-3 run to extend its lead to 13, 75-62, at the 6:13 mark, with 6 out of the Aces 8 points coming from the charity stripe. The Dream cut it to 9 with 5 minutes to play but never again seriously threatened. The Aces hit on 42.9% (6-14 FGs) of their field goals and held Atlanta to 33.3% (5-15 FGs). Wilson scored 8 points and Te-Hina Paopao had 5 for Atlanta.

KEY STATS

The Dream were held to 38.5% (26-65 FGs) from the floor and 33.3% (9-27 3pt FGs) from beyond the arc, while the Aces connected on 44.9% (31-69 FGs) from the field and 30% (6-20 3pt FGs) from distance.

Las Vegas held a 28-22 points in the paint advantage and a 12-7 advantage on 2nd chance points, while the Dream outscored the Aces 12-9 on fast break points.

The Aces gave up only 5 points off of 13 turnovers, while capitalizing on 24 points off of 19 Dream turnovers.

The Aces defense recorded 13 steals and 4 blocked shots, compared to the Dream's 5 steals and 2 blocked shots.

Las Vegas shot 19 of 21 (.905) from the charity stripe, while its opponent shot 76.5% (13-17 FTs) from the line.

GAME NOTES

Wilson has now tallied 108 double-doubles in her 7+ years in the league, which is 6th-most in WNBA history and third among current players.

With 11 points tonight, Smith surpassed 1,500 career points. She needed 4 to reach the milestone and now has 1,507 points.

Loyd now has 5,789 points for her career, which ranks No. 19 in WNBA history. Angel McCoughtry is No. 18 with 5,797. Wilson now has 5,208 points and lists at No. 25. Next up is No. 24 Skylar Diggins (5,225).

Kiah Stokes entered the game with 115 blocked shots for the franchise. With 2 blocks tonight, she passed Elena Baranova (116) and now lists No. 5 all-time in franchise history.

The Aces hosted 10,361 fans in recording their 37th consecutive sellout.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: The Aces head back on the road for a 4-game swing, starting with a back-to-back at Indiana (12-12) on Thursday, July 24, at 4 p.m. PT and head to Minnesota to play the Lynx (21-4) on Friday, July 25 at 4:30 p.m. PT. The Fever game will be broadcast on Vegas 34 and Prime Video; the game at Minnesota will air on ION and Vegas 34.







