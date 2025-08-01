Aces Return Home for Final Set of Back-To-Back Games this Weekend against Minnesota and Golden State

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Las Vegas Aces News Release







LAS VEGAS (Aug. 1, 2025) - The Las Vegas Aces (14-13) return to Michelob ULTRA Arena this weekend for a pair of matinee games starting against the Minnesota Lynx (23-5) on Saturday, Aug. 2, before a quick turnaround to play the Golden State Valkyries (13-13) on Sunday, Aug. 3. This will mark the Aces third and final set of back-to-back games this season. The August 2 game tips at 12 p.m. (all times Pacific) and will air on ABC, the August 3 game tips at 3 p.m. and will air on Vegas 34.

LAS VEGAS ACES (14-13)

The Aces, sitting at No. 7 in the league standings, are just two games behind No. 4 Seattle, with 17 games left in the regular season.

While the Aces had an up and down start to the season, they have picked up the pace in their last 2 outings, showing glimpses of past championship-caliber teams. The Aces averaged 97.5 points, 36.5 rebounds and 20.0 assists, while shooting 47.4% from the field, securing 22.5 points off opponent turnovers and 20.0 second-chance points, and seeing their offensive rating skyrocket to 118.9 and defensive rating improve to 94.5.

Aces W-L PTS RBS AST FG% Pts off TOs 2nd Ch. OER DER

2025 14-13 81.6 33.5 17.7 .420 15.9 11.2 102.0 102.6

Last 2 2-0 97.5 36.5 20.0 .474 22.5 20.0 118.9 94.5

Coming off her first career triple-double on July 29, Jackie Young is averaging 17.8 points on 50.8% field goal shooting, 6.8 assists and 90.3% from the charity stripe since the All-Star break. She has not dipped below 14 points during that span.

A'ja Wilson continues to shatter record numbers this season. Her 34-point, 10-rebound game against Los Angeles was her 5 th double-double with at least 30 points in 2025 and the 21 st of her career - the most of any player in WNBA history. Additionally, with 1.65 steals and 2.43 blocks per game, she is the only player averaging more than 4 stocks (4.09) per game. Wilson remains among the top 10 in league rankings, including listing No. 1 for blocks (2.4 bpg), No. 2 for points (22.1 ppg) and rebounds (9.1 rpg) and No. 6 for steals (1.7 spg).

Rounding out the top Aces scorers are Chelsea Gray (11.4 ppg), who is dishing out 4.6 assists per game, and Jewell Loyd (10.7 ppg).

Loyd asked to come off the bench and Kierstan Bell, who is averaging a career-high 4.4 ppg, got the starting nod the last two games, during which she averaged 10.0 ppg.

MINNESOTA LYNX (23-5)

The Lynx are having another stellar season - they rank 1 st in field goal shooting (.465), field goals made (31.8 FGM/G), assists (23.8 apg) and blocked shots (5.2 bpg). They lead the WNBA in both offensive (109.1 OER) and defensive efficiency (95.9 DER), not far off after the 2024 season where they ranked No. 2 in defensive efficiency at 94.1.

Minnesota forces a turnover on 16.4% of opponent's possessions and they send opponents to the free throw line just 16.3 times per game - the fewest in the W. They also hold the opposition to 31% from distance (2 nd), while shooting a league-leading 35.7% from beyond the arc.

Collier (23.8 ppg) is currently 1 of 3 players (including Wilson) in the league averaging at least 20 points. 2025 WNBA All-Star Kayla McBride is averaging 14.4 points and 3.3 assists, while connecting on 93.7% of her free throws. McBride leads the Lynx in 3-point attempts (6.8 3FGAs) out of the team's 26.5 per game. Williams leads the Lynx in assists (6.4 apg) and is averaging 13.8 points per game. Since the All-Star break, Williams is shooting 45.5% from distance, up from her 38.7% season average.

Las Vegas is 35-62 all-time against Minnesota and 23-24 at home. They dropped both contests to Minnesota so far this season

GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES (13-13)

The Aces are half a game behind the Valkyries, who are without 2025 WNBA All-Star Kayla Thornton for the rest of the season due to a knee injury. Golden State recorded an even 3-3 over the past 6 games and take on Chicago (7-19) tonight in the Windy City. Without Thornton's 14 points a game, Golden State is averaging 73.8 points, but averaged 79.1 points with her on the floor. However, Tiffany Hayes (12.0 ppg) and Veronica Burton (10.7 ppg) are filling the scoring gaps in her absence.

Golden State is also one of the best rebounding teams in the league, standing in the top 3 in offensive rebounds (9.2), defensive rebounds (27.1) and total rebounds per game (36.3), while limiting opponents to a league-low 28.7 points in the paint.

The Aces have averaged 98.5 points per game against the Valkyries in 2025, the highest scoring average against any team this season, and shot 43.2% from the field and 44% from distance against them.

UP NEXT: The Aces travel to the Bay Area for their fourth and final regular season matchup against Golden State on Wednesday, Aug. 6, at Chase Center. The game will tip at 7 p.m. PT and will air locally on Vegas 34 and streamed on NBA TV.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.