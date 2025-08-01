Indiana Fever Sign Forward Chloe Bibby to Rest of Season Contract

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







INDIANAPOLIS - The Indiana Fever have signed Australian forward Chloe Bibby to a rest of season contract. Bibby has played in two games for the Fever since joining via a seven-day contract on July 25.

In her two games with the Fever, Bibby has averaged 9.0 points per game, shooting 44.4 percent from the field and 50.0 percent from beyond the arc. On Wednesday, Bibby helped Indiana earn a 107-101 win over the Phoenix Mercury, scoring 10 points in 13 minutes, including two three pointers. In her Fever debut the game prior, Bibby scored eight points in 11 minutes played as part of a 93-78 win over Chicago.

The Indiana Fever begin a four-game road stint on Aug. 1 against the Dallas Wings at American Airlines Center, before heading west to face the Seattle Storm on Aug. 3 at Climate Pledge Arena with tip set for 3 p.m. ET on ABC.







