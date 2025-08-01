Dallas Wings to Host Fourth Annual Unified Game

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Dallas Wings News Release







Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings will host their fourth Annual Unified Game presented by Baylor Scott & White Health on Sunday, Aug. 3 at College Park Center. Local Special Olympics Athletes will take the court for a game of basketball, with Wings guards Paige Bueckers and Arike Ogunbowale serving as head coaches.

Athletes will be designated onto Team Rebel, coached by Bueckers, or Team Lightning, coached by Ogunbowale. In addition to coaching, Wings players will serve in other roles such as cheer captains, referees, and in-game hosts. Ensuring the feel of an authentic WNBA contest, in-game entertainment will also feature a live DJ, Dallas Wings mascot Lightning and the Flight Crew.

The game will have four six-minute periods and a five-minute halftime break. In the event of a tie after regulation, there will be a three-minute overtime period. Following the conclusion of the game, an MVP will be chosen from each team and honored with an MVP trophy before taking part in a press conference alongside their head coach, attended by local media and players.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.