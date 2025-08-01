Indiana Fever Earn Fourth Consecutive with Win, Defeat Dallas on the Road

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







DALLAS - The Indiana Fever (16-12) earned an 88-78 victory over the Dallas Wings, marking the team's fourth consecutive win, putting the team four games above .500 for the first time since June of 2015.

Indiana and Dallas battled throughout the first quarter with neither side able to take a clear advantage, but seven points from Kelsey Mitchell and six from Natasha Howard tied things at 22-22. The second quarter saw the Fever out in front by six points thanks to six points from Chloe Bibby and five from Aari McDonald.

The Fever finally broke out to a double-digit lead in the third quarter, in front of Dallas 70-57 after nine points from Mitchell and five from Lexie Hull. Indiana closed out the game with seven points from McDonald and five more from Mitchell to secure the 10-point victory.

POST-GAME NOTES

Indiana Fever Notes:

For the first time since June 2015 the Indiana Fever are four games above .500.

Aliyah Boston contributed five assists, surpassing Erlana Larkins for the ninth most in Fever franchise history with 322 career assists, doing so in 108 games.

Boston scored 12 points, moving past Shavonte Zellous for ninth most points in Fever franchise history, now with 1,572 career points.

Boston also finished the night with seven defensive rebounds, moving past NaLyssa Smith for the fourth most defensive rebounds in Fever franchise history, currently with 621 total across her career.

Natasha Howard recorded her 55th career double-double with 11 points and 16 rebounds, her seventh of the season. Howard has the 26th most double-doubles in WNBA history.

Boston recorded her 37th career double-double, ending the night with 12 points and 11 rebounds, her 13th of the season.

With two offensive fouls drawn, Lexie Hull extended her lead as the league's foremost leader in offensive fouls drawn with 28 total.

Chloe Bibby recorded two three pointers made, making it her third-consecutive game to recorded multiple three pointers, the first Fever player since Katie Douglas in 2008 to do so in each of her first three games with Indiana.

Up Next: The Indiana Fever continue their four-game road trip on Sunday, August 3 against the Seattle Storm at Climate Pledge Arena, broadcast nationally on ABC at 3 p.m. ET.







