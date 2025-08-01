Game Preview: Valkyries at Aces - 8/3/25

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries will conclude their five-game road trip against A'ja Wilson and the Aces in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Valkyries are 3-1 on the trip and are 14-13 on the season, giving them an identical record as the Aces. The Valkyries and Aces have split their first two head-to-head matchups and will play their fourth and final meeting at Chase Center on Aug. 6.

Valkyries at Aces

Sunday, Aug. 3 | Tipoff: 3 p.m.

WATCH: KPIX+ (Bay Area) KMAX (Sacramento)

LISTEN: 95.7 The Game

LAST TIME OUT

Iliana Rupert scored nine of her career-high 14 points and hit three of her career-high four 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of the Valkyries' 73-66 victory over the Sky in Chicago on Friday. Veronica Burton was stellar as a lead guard with a game-high 18 points, seven assists, a perfect 9-for-9 from the foul line and a plus-19 in her 31 minutes. After securing a one-point victory in Washington the night prior, the Valkyries take both games of the back-to-back set and extend their winning streak to three games. » Full Game Recap

LAS VEGAS SCOUTING REPORT

The Las Vegas Aces have hovered around .500 for most of the season and currently sit one game over at 14-13, winning five of their last seven games. Their do-it-all star A'ja Wilson made her seventh All-Star appearance this season and ranks second league wide in both points per game (22.1 PPG) and rebounds per game (9.1 RPG). Wilson leads the Aces in four of the five major statistical categories, including points, rebounds, steals and blocks per game.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.