Golden State Valkyries Sign Free Agent Kaila Charles to Hardship Contract

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries have signed free agent guard-forward Kaila Charles to a seven-day roster hardship contract, the team announced today. Charles will wear #6 and is available to play in tonight's contest at Chicago.

Charles appeared in 17 games for Dallas this season, posting averages of 5.3 points and 4.0 rebounds. The former University of Maryland standout entered the league as the 23rd pick in the 2020 WNBA Draft, selected by Connecticut. Charles played her first two professional seasons with the Sun before later joining Atlanta and Seattle in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

In 73 career appearances, Charles maintains averages of 4.6 points and 2.9 rebounds. The guard-forward's 5.3 scoring average this season marks a new career best.

