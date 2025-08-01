Monique Billings Injury Update
August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Golden State Valkyries News Release
OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings, who missed the last game due to a sprained left ankle, has been ruled out and will be re-evaluated in three (3) weeks.
Billings sustained the injury during the second quarter of the game at Atlanta on July 29.
