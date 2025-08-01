Monique Billings Injury Update

August 1, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - Golden State Valkyries forward Monique Billings, who missed the last game due to a sprained left ankle, has been ruled out and will be re-evaluated in three (3) weeks.

Billings sustained the injury during the second quarter of the game at Atlanta on July 29.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 1, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.