Valkyries' Three-Game Winning Streak Snapped by Aces

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







The Golden State Valkyries had their three-game winning streak snapped by the Aces with a 101-77 loss in Las Vegas on Sunday. The Aces got 47 combined points from guards Jewell Loyd (27) and Jackie Young (20), while A'ja Wilson added 14 points, 14 rebounds and four steals. Iliana Rupert paced the Valkyries with 17 points, eight rebounds and three 3-pointers. Las Vegas hit 18 3-pointers at a 45.0 percent clip, while Golden State made 10 threes on 29.4 percent shooting.

Sunday's game allowed the Aces to jump ahead of the Valkyries for seventh place as the two teams jockey for playoff positioning. Golden State will have a chance to tie the season series, which Las Vegas leads 2-1, in Wednesday's rematch at Chase Center - their final head-to-head meeting of the regular season.

TABLES TURN IN FIRST HALF

With the Valkyries coming in on a three-game road winning streak and the Aces fresh off a historic 53-point loss on Saturday, nothing went according to the trend in Sunday's head-to-head matchup. The Aces led by 25 points at halftime and scored just eight fewer points in that half (50 points) than they scored over an entire game less than 24 hours prior (58 points). Las Vegas hit buzzer beaters at the end of both of the first two quarters, as Chelsey Gray converted an and-1 floater in the first and Kierstan Bell hit a fadeaway jumper to cap the second. Golden State had its worst first half of the season, tallying a season-low 25 points on 26.5 percent from the field and 2-for-17 shooting from behind the arc.

LOPSIDED BENCH BATTLE

Jewell Loyd was a difference maker for the Aces off the bench, scoring a season-high 27 points and sinking a season-high seven 3-pointers. Loyd nearly outscored the entire Valkyries bench by herself, as the Aces topped Golden State's second unit 50-32. As Las Vegas built their 20-point lead early in the first half, they accounted for the game's first 16 bench points, holding the Valkyries' reserves scoreless for over a quarter.

CHARLES' STRONG FIRST IMPRESSIONS

Kaila Charles had another highly productive outing in her second game as a Valkyrie, tallying 13 points on 5-for-8 shooting, going 3-for-4 from behind the arc and grabbing six rebounds.

UP NEXT

The Valkyries return to Chase Center for a rematch with the Las Vegas Aces on Wednesday (7 p.m.; KPIX, KMAX, NBATV).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from August 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.