Postgame Notes: NYL 87, CON 78

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LIBERTY 87 | SUN 78

NEW YORK (18-10) | CONNECTICUT (5-22)

AUG. 3, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 25 20 21 21 87

SUN 19 19 19 21 78

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK CONNECTICUT

POINTS Ionescu (36) Charles (17)

REBOUNDS Ionescu (11) Morrow (9)

ASSISTS Cloud, Ionescu, Jones, Talbot (4) Hartley, Rivers (4)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Today, the New York Liberty recorded the franchise's 500th all-time regular season win, joining Los Angeles and Minnesota as the only teams to eclipse 500 victories.

Sabrina Ionescu reached 1,000 career assists in the first quarter, joining Teresa Weatherspoon as the only Liberty players to do so. She is the 42nd in WNBA history and the third fastest ever (170 games) to reach this milestone, behind only Ticha Penicheiro (134) and Weatherspoon (159)-making her the quickest player to reach 1K since 2003.

Sabrina Ionescu recorded season highs of 36 points (14-for-22 FG, 7-for-7 FT) and 11 rebounds. Paired with four assists, she became just the eighth player in WNBA history to post such a stat line.

Ionescu's 14 made field goals set a new career-best for the four-time WNBA All-Star.

With the second 30+ point, 10+ rebound double-double of her career, Ionescu is now tied with Diana Taurasi for the most 30-10 games by a guard in WNBA history.

With Jonquel Jones posting 21 points (8-13 FG, 4-5 FT) and nine rebounds, the Liberty had two players record 20+ points and at least nine rebounds in the same game for the first time this season. It's only the fifth time in franchise history and the fourth such occurrence in the WNBA this year.

In her Liberty debut and first WNBA game since 2022, Emma Meesseman tallied 11 points across 17 minutes.

New York shot 50.0% (31-for-62) from the field and 91.3% (21-for-23) from the free-throw line, which marked a league-best fourth game this season with at least 50.0% shooting from the field and 90.0% from the line-the most such games in a single season in franchise history.

For the third time this season, New York had at least four players finish with four or more assists.







