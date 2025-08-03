Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 99, Washington Mystics 83

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

ATLANTA DREAM (18-11) vs. WASHINGTON MYSTICS (13-15)

Game 29 | August 3, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, Ga

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 12 28 31 28 99

Washington 23 16 21 23 83

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Washington

Points Jones (23) Iriafen (22)

Rebounds Hillmon (13) Iriafen (5)

Assists Canada (9) Citron /Iriafen/Skyes/Sutton (3)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Naz Hillmon, and Brionna Jones - improving to 2-0 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against the Washington Mystics moves to 32-34 overall, including 18-14 at home. The Dream win the regular season series 3-1.

Allisha Gray surpassed 400 career three-pointers, becoming the 37th player in WNBA history to reach the milestone. She finished with 22 points, 6 rebounds, and 4 assists - her 12th 20+ point game of the season.

Naz Hillmon recorded her second double-double of the season with 14 points, a season-high 13 rebounds, 5 assists, and 2 blocks - tying her season high in blocks.

Brionna Jones posted a season-high 23 points, her 10th game scoring 15+, along with 5 rebounds and 2 steals.

Jordin Canada added 16 points, a team-high 9 assists, and 3 steals.

Nia Coffey sparked the bench unit with 15 points, 4 rebounds, and a steal - surpassing 1,200 career points.

Rookie Te-Hina Paopao played 32 impactful minutes off the bench, contributing 7 points, 5 assists, and a team-best +22 plus/minus.

Atlanta set a new season-high with 99 points and had five players score in double figures for the 11th time this season: Jones (23), Gray (22), Canada (16), Coffey (15), and Hillmon (14).

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Allisha Gray opened the game with two sets of made free throws, followed by a smooth jumper to steady the Dream early.

Brionna Jones added two more free throws to help cut into Washington's early lead.

Naz Hillmon sparked Atlanta's momentum with the Dream's first three-pointer of the night.

Maya Caldwell found Jordin Canada in transition for a quick layup to close out the quarter.

Gray led the Dream with 6 points in the opening frame, while the team shot an efficient 83.3% from the line.

Q2

Canada started the second quarter scoring with a clean finish at the rim.

Jones hit a tough step-back midrange jumper off a second-chance opportunity.

Gray buried a three off a Paopao assist to ignite the offense.

Paopao contributed across the board - knocking down a three and a layup, while also recording a block and a steal.

Gray powered through for an and-one, assisted by Canada.

Canada and Gray each recorded a steal late in the quarter, leading to back-to-back finishes from Hillmon and Canada to take the lead.

Atlanta closed the half on a 17-4 run and led 40-39 at the break.

Q3

Jones opened the half with a strong finish off a feed from Hillmon, followed by a midrange jumper from Caldwell.

Hillmon connected on her second three-pointer to keep the offense rolling.

Jones dominated inside with two straight finishes, then stepped out for a three-pointer to stretch the lead.

She later converted an and-one and drilled another three off a Canada assist to push the lead to double digits.

Gray and Jones combined for key buckets in the paint to keep Atlanta in front.

The Dream outscored Washington 31-20 in the quarter, fueled by a 20-8 run.

Q4

Canada knocked down her first three of the night, assisted by Gray.

Nia Coffey joined the scoring run with a triple of her own, Atlanta's eighth of the game.

Canada followed with an and-one, then Coffey added another three to extend the margin.

Gray and Paopao each scored at the rim as Atlanta racked up 75% of its fourth-quarter points in the paint.

Jones and Coffey combined for a final push inside, scoring key buckets to help close it out.

Coffey scored 10 of her 15 points in the fourth, including two clutch three-pointers.

The Dream went a perfect 100% from the free-throw line in the final period and shot 90% from the stripe in the second half.

Atlanta finished shooting 78.3% from the line and 56.3% from the field overall.







