Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 75, Golden State Valkyries 77

July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Atlanta Dream News Release







ATLANTA DREAM (15-11) vs. GOLDEN STATE VALKYRIES (12-13)

Game 26 | July 29, 2025 | Gateway Center Arena, Atlanta, Ga

FINAL SCORE

Team Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 Final

Atlanta 16 23 17 19 75

Golden State 20 19 30 8 77

GAME LEADERS

Category Atlanta Golden State

Points Canada (21) Zandalasini (18)

Rebounds Hillmon (8) Zandalasini (8)

Assists Canada (8) Hayes (5)

KEY NOTES

The Dream started Jordin Canada, Allisha Gray, Maya Caldwell, Brionna Jones, and Brittney Griner - moving to 3-3 with that lineup.

Atlanta's all-time record against Golden State now stands at 1-1 overall, including 1-1 at home.

Canada delivered an efficient 21 points and a team-high eight assists, recording her third 20-point game and 11th double-digit performance of the season.

Hillmon posted 14 points and led the team in rebounds for the second straight game - marking her 11th double-digit scoring outing.

Gray contributed 12 points, six rebounds, and three steals, extending her double-digit scoring streak to 25 games - with just one game this regular season under double figures.

Caldwell chipped in nine points and led the team with four steals.

QUARTER-BY-QUARTER RECAP

Q1

Gray and Griner opened the scoring, combining for three free throws to gain the early lead.

Griner scored off a Caldwell assist, followed by a strong finish from Jones to extend the margin.

Caldwell was active early, collecting two steals in the first four minutes.

Hillmon answered the Golden State defense with her first triple, backed by a smooth layup from Paopao.

Canada closed out the first quarter with a pair of made free throws.

Atlanta shot a perfect 100% from the free throw line in the first period.

Q2

Caldwell and Gray sparked the second quarter with back-to-back threes, followed by an interior finish from Jones.

Canada fueled the offense with her first three-pointer to keep pace with the Valkyries.

Jones extended the run with a strong finish, while Canada and Hillmon added four more points to trim the deficit.

Caldwell buried a deep three to regain the lead, with Gray adding a free throw to tie the game.

The Dream closed the half on a 10-2 run.

Atlanta remained efficient at the line, shooting 83.3% in the first half.

The Dream entered the second half tied 39-39.

Q3

Caldwell opened the half with her third triple, followed by a jumper from Griner.

Canada responded with back-to-back threes to reclaim the lead.

Griner provided a spark with a strong finish at the rim to complete a three-point play.

Canada and Griner paced the quarter, combining for 11 points.

Q4

Canada opened the fourth with a momentum-shifting four-point play.

Jones converted inside off a Canada assist to narrow the Valkyries' lead.

Hillmon added five straight points, including a clean finish and a seamless three.

Gray trimmed the lead with a deep three, followed by a Canada and-one to put Atlanta in front.

Canada added a late free throw to close out the Dream scoring in the final period.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.