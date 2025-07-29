Diggins, Ogwumike Lead Storm to Win at Connecticut

July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Seattle Storm News Release







UNCASVILLE - Skylar Diggins logged 11 points, 11 assists and 12 rebounds for the first regular season triple-double of her career and the second in team history. Nneka Ogwumike poured in 26 points on Monday, leading the Seattle Storm to a 101-85 win against the Connecticut Sun inside Mohegan Sun Arena.

Ogwumike got her 26 points on 84.6 percent shooting (11-of-13) from the field, including 4-of-5 behind the arc. That was her third 26-pointer of the season.

Gabby Williams added 16 points, Dominique Malonga had 12 off the bench and Ezi Magbegor chipped in 10 while blocking four shots.

It was just nine days ago when Diggins recorded the first triple-double in WNBA All-Star Game history when she had 11 points, 11 rebounds and an All-Star record of 15 assists. Tonight's triple double, however, is her first in a regular season.

Diggins notched her triple-double in the third quarter. She sent her 10th assist with a pass to Ogwumike to give Seattle a 13-point lead; she pulled down her 10th rebound by corralling a missed Connecticut basket; and her 10th point came on the first of two free throws with 44.2 seconds remaining in the quarter.

"It was great to have (the triple-double) happen tonight," Diggins said. "Coming off a loss, we wanted to bounce back regardless of what the numbers were. I was just trying to do my part."

"Breaking out of the All-Star break, Noey was reiterating rebounding," she added. "Obviously, the targets I get to pass to - Nneka being one of them - and people getting loose and trying to penetrate and trying to take advantage of (the Sun) being on a back-to-back and just trying to push our pace."

As significant as her own contributions were on Monday, Ogwumike was even more delighted to be part of Diggins' big night.

"It's very rare for anyone to achieve those types of things," she said. "But when it happens, it makes sense when certain players do it, and Sky is at the top of that list. We're kind of an extension of each other on the court. I just try to do my best to join in that efficiency. She plays with a fire that ignites how I play.

"I would not want to experience a triple-double with anyone else."

Seattle put together a 9-0 run during the first quarter to turn a 13-11 deficit into a 20-13 lead. Another 9-0 run in the second quarter stretched the lead to 39-24. The Storm shot 62 percent from the field (23-of-37) in the first half, on the way to building a 57-46 lead at halftime.

"Offensively, I thought our pace was really good, and I thought we were playing out of our defense," Head Coach Noelle Quinn said. "There were a lot of assists generated, there was efficiency finishing around the rim, especially with Gabby and Sky, and an amazing performance by Nneka all over the floor, knocking down threes and being physical in the attack. The ball was moving, we were cleaner in our reads and we were efficient in knocking down shots."

The Storm, who took the season series against the Sun 3-1, shot a season-high 60.9 percent from the field, hitting 42-of-69. That included 45 percent (9-of-20) downtown. Monday's percentage included 86.7 percent in the third quarter (the highest field-goal percentage in a single quarter in franchise history), as Seattle outscored the Sun by a 30-12 margin, effectively icing the game.

The margin stayed in double digits the rest of the night, growing to as many as 32 early in the fourth quarter.

Along with her 26 points, Ogwumike grabbed three rebounds, exactly the total she needed to move past Candace Parker for No. 7 on the all-time rebounding WNBA list.

Connecticut was led by Bria Hartley's 17 points. Seattle's defense put the brakes on Tina Charles, limiting her to just 11 points.

UP NEXT: The Storm head back home for a matchup against the Los Angeles Sparks on Friday, August 1. Tipoff is at 7:00 pm PT and will be broadcast nationally on ION.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 29, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.