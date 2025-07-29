Sky Lose on the Road to Mystics, 86-103

July 29, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Washington Mystics 86-103 inside CareFirst Arena on Tuesday, July 29. The Sky are now 7-18 on the season, 4-8 at home and 1-10 against the Western Conference. Chicago is also now 0-3 on the year against Washington.

Angel Reese led the Sky with 22 points and 13 rebounds recording her 17th double-double of the season and 11th consecutively. She also added three assists, three steals and two blocks. Kamilla Cardoso followed closely with 21 points and 10 rebounds, which is her fourth straight double-double.

Fresh off setting a season-high 26 points on July 27 against Indiana, Rachel Banham scored 19 points on three made threes. She also added three rebounds, three assists and three steals. This is Banham's 12th straight game with two or more made threes.

Rebecca Allen got off to a hot start for the Sky, knocking down multiple huge shots and finishing with 10 points along with three assists and three rebounds.

Washington's 2025 No. 3 overall pick Sonia Citron started strong with 12 points in the first quarter, a career high in points in a quarter. She stayed hot for the rest of the game with a career-high 28 points along with two assists, two rebounds, one block and one steal. Citron also surpassed her career high for three-pointers made with five (previously three).

Fellow rookie and 2025 No. 4 pick Kiki Iriafen had an impressive showing as well, notching a 22-point, 10-rebound double-double. She also added four assists and two steals. Citron and Iriafen are the first rookies in Washington's franchise history to have 20 points in the same game. The only other rookie duo that has done it this season is Dallas's Paige Bueckers and Aziaha James (Across the Timeline).

Tonight's game also marks the first in WNBA history to see three first or second year players each put up 20 or more points and 10 or more rebounds (Reese, Cardoso and Iriafen) (Across the Timeline).

Additionally for the Mystics, Brittney Sykes tallied 18 points, six assists, two rebounds and two steals. Jade Melbourne, Stefanie Dolson, Emily Engstler and Lucy Olsen combined for 21 points off the bench.

More highlights include:

Reese's 11th consecutive double-double is the third longest streak in WNBA history behind her 15 last year and Candace Parker's 12

Washington's 103 points match its most in a game against the Sky ever

Mystics tied a current season high in a game with 10 three pointers

The Mystics' 58.8% field goal percentage in the first half was their best shooting first half this season, and their 16 assists in the first half were also a high

NEXT UP: The Chicago Sky return home to begin a stretch of four home games inside Wintrust Arena, starting with a matchup against the Golden State Valkyries on Friday, Aug. 1. The Sky are 0-1 against the Valkyries and in franchise history.

In their last matchup, Kayla Thornton scored 29 points and six rebounds to lead the Valkyries in a 78-83 loss. Tiffany Hayes recorded 13 points, five rebounds and four assists in that game, while Kate Martin added 11 points and three rebounds.

The Valkyries are 12-13 after their Tuesday win against the Atlanta Dream. Thornton, Golden State's leading scorer is out for the rest of the season with a right knee injury. Tiffany Hayes averages 12.5 points and 3.6 rebounds while Iliana Rupurt averages 11.0 points and 4.5 rebounds since joining the team in July. Veronica Burton records 10.7 points and 5.2 assists per game.

The game between the Sky and Valkyries tips off at 6:30 p.m. inside Wintrust Arena and will be broadcast locally on The U.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 11-3 run from 5:26 to 3:19 in the first quarter

Washington went on a 14-5 run from 0:18 in the first quarter to 7:55 in the second quarter

The Mystics went on a 18-6 run from 5:17 to 0:51 in the third quarter

Chicago went on a 8-0 run from 0:51 to 0:01 in the third quarter

The Sky went on a 13-5 run from 7:35 to 3:22 in the fourth quarter

Washington went on a 11-2 run from 3:05 to 1:15 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

Washington shot 58.8% from the field during the first half (20 of 34)

The Mystics recorded three steals in the third quarter

Washington outscored Chicago in points in the paint 52-40

The Mystics' 52 points in the paint are the most by a Sky opponent this season

The Sky allowed the Mystics to shoot 63.4% (26 of 41) in the paint

The Sky had eight available players on Tuesday

This is the second time the Sky have allowed an opponent to score over 100 points this season (Phoenix recorded 107 on June 21)

The Sky tallied 12 second chance points to the Mystic's seven

The Mystics capitalized off Sky turnovers, scoring 26 points off turnovers and Chicago scoring 10

Washington outscored Chicago in bench points 21-7

The Mystics shot 50.7% from the field (36 of 71)

The Sky shot 45.1% (32 of 71) from the field, 31.6% (6 of 19) from three and 88.9% (16 of 18) from the free throw line while the Mystics shot 52.9% (36 of 68) from the field, 43.5% (10 of 23) from three and 77.8% (21 of 27) from the free throw line

CHICAGO NOTES:

Angel Reese accounted for 11 of the Sky's 27 points in the first quarter (nine points, two points from one assist)

Reese accounted for nine of Chicago's 17 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, two points from one assist)

Rachel Banham accounted for eight of the Sky's 20 points in the second quarter (three points, five points created from assists)

Kamilla Cardoso scored eight of the Sky's 22 points in the third quarter

WASHINGTON NOTES:

Sonia Citron scored for 12 of the Mystics's 30 points in the first quarter

Citron accounted for 11 of Washington's 23 points in the fourth quarter (eight points, three points from one assist)

Kiki Iriafen accounted for eight of Washington's 30 points in the first quarter (five points, three points created from assists)

Brittney Sykes scored 10 of the Mystic's 25 points in the third quarter







