Sky Waive Moriah Jefferson

July 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Chicago Sky News Release







CHICAGO - The Chicago Sky waived guard Moriah Jefferson, the team announced today. Jefferson, 31, was acquired in a 2024 midseason trade.

Jefferson appeared in 19 total games with the Sky, including one start, spanning from 2024-25. She totaled 19 points, 33 assists and 12 rebounds in 159 minutes with the Sky. She made her first start of her Sky career on July 16, 2025, recording seven points, five rebounds and five assists.

The second overall pick in the 2016 WNBA Draft, Jefferson has 207 career games under her belt.

After waiving Jefferson, the Sky now have an open roster spot.

Chicago next plays Washington on the road on July 29 before returning home for a four-game stretch from Aug. 1-7.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.