Wings Pound Defending Champion New York, 92-82

July 28, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings defeated the New York Liberty 92-82 at College Park Center on Monday night behind a historic night from Arike Ogunbowale. In front of a national audience on ESPN, Ogunbowale recorded 20 points along with a career and franchise high of 14 assists, tying the single-game assist record set by Ivory Latta in 2012. The guard tallied 15 points and 10 assists in the first half alone, becoming just the third player in league history to record a points-assists double-double in a single half, first to do so in franchise history, and marking the fifth points-assists double-double of her career. Ogunbowale became the first player this season and second in franchise history to record a game with 20+ points, 10+ assists with just one turnover.

Paige Bueckers recorded the tenth 20-point game of her rookie campaign, adding six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Luisa Geiselsöder tied her career high of 14 points. The Wings take a 1-0 edge in the 2025 series between the two teams, clinching the advantage in the all-time series at 42-41. The win also marks the second time this season that Dallas has won the second game of a back-to-back after playing on Sunday afternoon, joining the Minnesota Lynx and Atlanta Dream as the only teams this season to have multiple wins in the second game of a back-to-back. The Wings improve to 8-19 on the year as New York falls to 17-8.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

New York Jones (18) Jones (7) Cloud (8)

Dallas Ogunbowale, Bueckers (20) Carrington (9) Ogunbowale (14)

First Quarter: Dallas 31 New York 19

The Wings featured a starting lineup of JJ Quinerly, Bueckers, Ogunbowale, Haley Jones and Geiselsöder for the first time this season, marking Jones' first career start for Dallas. Ogunbowale notched four consecutive points to launch an 8-0 Wings run, forcing New York to use its first timeout. As Dallas' offense rolled to a 24-9 run, its defense held the Liberty to single digits up until the 3:44 mark, as Marine Johannès connected from deep.

Ogunbowale led all scorers with 11 points, going 4-of-6 from the floor while also dishing four assists. Bueckers followed with seven points. Dallas finished just one point shy of its season high in first quarter scoring.

Second Quarter: Dallas 32, New York 17

Dallas opened with a hot start once again, this time resulting in an 8-0 run that surged to 22-8 as the Wings led by as many as 27 points. Ogunbowale, Geiselsöder and Bueckers all concluded the first half scoring in double figures, headlined by Ogunbowale's 15-point, 10-assists double-double. Ogunbowale's assist total outmatched that of the Liberty squad in the first half. The Wings went 27-of-46 from the floor in the half, setting a franchise record for field goals made and assists (20) in a single half. The 63 points through two quarters ranked fifth overall in franchise history for most points in a half.

The Wings defense held the Liberty to just 11 makes from the field in the first half, shooting just 32.4% to enter the second half facing its largest deficit of the season at 27 points. Dallas outpaced New York in points in the paint (34-12), in second chance points (8-6) and in fast break points (15-2).

Third Quarter: Dallas 22, New York 26

Although the Liberty pushed back with a 15-5 run, Ogunbowale and Bueckers combined for 12 points to keep Dallas' 20+ point lead alive. Sabrina Ionescu led all scorers with nine points in the third, going 3-of-4 from the floor. New York held a 22-8 advantage in the paint, only missing underneath the basket once.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 7, New York 20

The Liberty offense charged onto a 22-3 run lasting nearly the entirety of the fourth behind seven points from Ionescu. Dallas made just one basket in the fourth, surviving at the charity stripe where they went 4-of-4 to hold off the Liberty. New York went 6-of-15 from the floor and 3-of-7 from deep in the final stanza.

Jonquel Jones led New York with team highs of 18 points and seven rebounds. Four Liberty players scored in double figures, but New York failed to out-shoot Dallas on the night. The Wings won the battle on the boards, in the paint, in second chance points and in fast break points. Dallas' bench also outpaced New York by four points, as Li Yueru and DiJonai Carrington combined for 17 points.

Dallas will return to College Park Center on Wednesday night to host the Atlanta Dream, with tip-off set for 7 p.m. C.T. The Wings-Dream series this season sits even at 1-1, with Dallas taking the last matchup 68-55 at College Park Center.







