Aces Cap off Road Swing Tuesday at Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES - The Las Vegas Aces (13-13) are in California for their final stop of a 4-game road swing to play the Los Angeles Sparks (11-14) at Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday, July 29. The game, which tips off at 7 p.m. PT, will be broadcast on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.

The Aces, sitting at No. 7 in league standings, are just two and a half games out of 4th. Las Vegas snapped a 2-game losing streak with their second win over Dallas on Sunday, coming back to a .500 record with 18 games remaining in the season. After a shooting slump from 3-point land since returning from the All-Star break, Las Vegas looks to ride the momentum after hitting a season-high 15 3-pointers against Dallas.

Out of the 4 players in league history averaging at least 20 points over their career (minimum 2,000 points), 3-time WNBA M'VP A'ja Wilson is the only one to also average at least 9 rebounds and 3 stocks (steals and blocks combined) per game. She is averaging league second bests of 21.6 points and 9.1 rebounds, while listing first in stocks (4.0 per game) and blocked shots (2.4 bpg).

Jackie Young, who is averaging 16.9 points on 44.7% shooting from the floor, is averaging 17.8 points and 5.8 assists since the All-Star break, and produced season-highs with 5 3-pointers and 8 assists against Dallas.

Aces forward NaLyssa Smith has also bumped up her stat line since the break, averaging double figures (10.0 ppg) on 56.7% shooting over the past 4 games.

In the two previous matchups against LA, Las Vegas averaged 41.5% shooting overall and 35% from beyond the arc, while LA shot 51.6% from the field and 36.4% from distance.

The Sparks are riding a 5-game winning streak heading into Tuesday night, the longest current win streak in the league. Led by 2025 WNBA All-Star Kelsey Plum, the Sparks are No. 2 in the league field goal shooting (.458) and 3-point percentage (.357) and No. 3 in scoring (85 ppg), but are 11 th in rebounds (33 rpg) and blocked shots (3 bpg).

Plum, who is averaging 20.1 ppg, is one of four Sparks scoring in double figures. In addition to scoring, she leads the Sparks in free throw percentage (.917) and assists (5.9 apg).

Dearica Hamby (17.6 ppg), Azurá Stevens (14.9 ppg) and Rickea Jackson (13.6 ppg) round out the double-digit scoring for LA. Stevens leads LA in rebounds (8.6 rpg) and blocked shots (1.2 bpg), while Hamby leads the Sparks in steals (1.8 spg) and field goal shooting (.562).

During the Sparks winning streak, Jackson is averaging 18.2 points on 50% shooting from the field, including a 24-point game against New York.

Las Vegas is 48-57 all-time against Los Angeles and 18-34 on the road. The series is split 1-1, both of which were hosted by Las Vegas, with the Aces earning a 96-81 victory on May 30 and the Sparks taking the June 11 game 97-86. The two teams square off once more on the last day of the regular season on Thursday, Sept. 11,in Los Angeles.

UP NEXT: The Aces return home with their third and final back-to-back of the season, starting with the Minnesota Lynx (22-5) on Saturday, Aug. 2, at 12 p.m. PT and Golden State (11-13) on Sunday, Aug. 3, at 3 p.m. PT. The Lynx game will be broadcast nationally on ABC and the Valkyries game will be broadcast locally on Vegas 34.







