A'ja Wilson, Jackie Young Power Aces Past Surging Sparks 89-74

July 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

LOS ANGELES - A 34-point performance by A'ja Wilson and a triple-double from Jackie Young helped the Las Vegas Aces (14-13) halt a 5-game Los Angeles Sparks (11-15) winning streak with an 89-74 victory on Tuesday night in Los Angeles. In addition to her 34 points, Wilson had 10 rebounds, 4 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocked shots; Young posted 18 points, 11 rebounds, 11 assists and 3 steals; and Dana Evans came off the bench for 10 points.

LA was led by Kelsey Plum's 22 points and Cameron Brink, playing in her first game since June 18, 2024, scored 17.

SCORE BY PERIOD

TEAM 1 2 3 4 Final

Aces 31 17 22 19 89

Sparks 18 16 19 21 74

First Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 31, Los Angeles 18)

The Aces, who struck first and never trailed, strung together an 8-1 opening run before Las Angeles got its first field goal at 7:28. The Aces continued its onslaught and went up 31-14 with 1:01 left in the quarter. LA hit 4 of 4 from the line for the final points of the period. The Aces netted 56.5% (13-23 FGs) from the floor and 3 of 10 from distance, while holding the Sparks to 37.5% (6-16 FGs) and 1 of 5 from 3. Wilson scored 17 on a perfect 8 of 8 from the floor, while Dearica Hamby had a high of 5 for the Sparks.

Second Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 48, Los Angeles 34)

The Aces missed their first 3 field goals in the quarter while Los Angeles scored twice to make it 22-31. Wilson checked back into the game and made her next 2 field goals, sparking an 8-2 run. The Aces lead never dipped below 10 the rest of the night. The Aces shooting cooled to 38.9% in the second quarter, but so did LA, which made 35% of its attempts. Both teams struggled from distance as Las Vegas made 1 of 7 and LA was 1 of 9. Wilson and Young scored 6 apiece to lead Las Vegas; Hamby had 6 for LA.

Third Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 70, Los Angeles 53)

A 7-2 Aces run to open the half was answered by a 7-2 LA spurt. LA eventually drew as close as 12 points, 59-47 at 3:33 but the Aces, behind a quarter-high 8 from Evans, outscored the Sparks 11-6 to close the third stanza. Both teams hit on 42.9% of their shots from the field, with the Aces making 9 of 21 and the Sparks netting 6 of 14 of their tries. Plum topped LA with 9 points.

Fourth Quarter Highlights (Las Vegas 89, Los Angeles 74)

The lead waffled between 14 and 21 points in the final frame. The Aces hit 34.8% of their shots from the field and LA made 36.8% of theirs. Wilson and Brink each scored 7 for their respective sides.

KEY STATS

The Aces finished the game shooting 36 of 78 (.462) from the field, 9 of 32 (.281) from 3-point and 8 of 8 from the line; the Sparks were 26 of 69 (.377) overall, 4 of 24 (.167) from beyond the arc and 18 of 19 (.947) from the line.

The Aces outscored the Sparks 22-12 on second chance points and held a 44-42 edge in points in the paint, the Sparks owned the fast break points 6-4.

The Aces outrebounded the Sparks 36-34.

Las Vegas passed out 25 assists and Los Angeles dished out 16.

Las Vegas, which had 13 steals, scored 19 points off 20 LA turnovers; LA scored 9 from the Aces 14 miscues.

GAME NOTES

The triple-double was the first of Young's career.

With 21 (and counting) Wilson has recorded the most double-doubles with at least 30 points in league history.

There have now been 6 such double-doubles recorded in the 2025 season; Wilson has 5 of them.

Wilson's 8 of 8 in the first quarter is the most makes with no misses in any quarter of her career (h/t Alexa Philippou). Wilson eventually shot 10 of 10 before her first missed shot with 5:10 on the clock in the second quarter.

Loyd (5,825) needs 10 more points to pass Brittney Griner (5,834) for No. 18 on the league's all-time scoring list and 17 to pass Becky Hammon (5,841) for No. 17. Wilson (5,291) passed Skylar Diggins (5,262) and is back in No. 24, No. 23 is Lindsay Whalen (5,223).

Wilson passed No. 24 Katie Douglas (1,926) for career field goals made and now has 1,935, trailing No. 23 Loyd (1,940). No. 22 is Whalen (1,961).

Wilson (2,297) needs 39 more rebounds to pass Tangela Smith (2,335) for No. 23 on the league's all-time rebounds list.

Wilson has now tallied 110 double-doubles in her 7+ years in the league, which is 6th-most in WNBA history, behind No. 5 Nneka Ogwumike (113) and third among current players.

The Aces were without Cheyenne Parker-Tyus (pregnancy).

UP NEXT: The Aces return home for back-to-back matinee games this weekend, starting with the Minnesota Lynx (22-5) Saturday at 12 p.m. on ABC, followed by a Sunday clash against the Golden State Valkyries (12-13) at 3 p.m. on Vegas 34 and NBA TV.







