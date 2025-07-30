Golden State Valkyries to Host 'Slam Night' on August 9

July 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Golden State Valkyries News Release







OAKLAND, Calif. - The Golden State Valkyries are set to host 'SLAM Night' in collaboration with the iconic basketball brand when the Valkyries host the Los Angeles Sparks on Saturday, August 9 at 5:30 p.m. at Chase Center. An exclusive merchandise collaboration between the Valkyries and SLAM will be available to fans, beginning at 8 a.m. Pacific on August 8 at the Golden State Team Shop and at the Valkyries Shop online: HERE.

Tickets for the Valkyries SLAM Night are available now by visiting valkyries.com.

The highly anticipated merchandise collection features individual shirts for each Valkyries player with custom SLAM-inspired designs. Additionally, the collection includes a special-edition Bay Bridge SLAM shirt, celebrating the iconic Bay Area landmark. Closer to the game, fans can look forward to the release of two exclusive digital SLAM covers, featuring members of the Valkyries, that will also be available for purchase at Valkyries Shop. For images click HERE.

The game against the Sparks will feature SLAM-inspired photo opportunities, activations, and entertainment throughout the arena. In addition, Play With Purpose, the donor-advised charity fund of SLAM's parent company JDS Sports, is making a contribution to Bay Area youth-serving nonprofit organizations to send local fans to the game.

For more information on the Valkyries 2025 season, presented by Kaiser Permanente, please visit valkyries.com.







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.