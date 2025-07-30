Postgame Notes: Atlanta Dream 88, Dallas Wings 85

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings fell 88-85 to the Atlanta Dream at College Park Center on Wednesday night in a battle that saw 22 lead changes and 14 ties. Paige Bueckers recorded the 11th 20-point game of her career with 21 points, seven assists, two rebounds and one steal. With her performance, Bueckers surpassed 400 points, becoming the fastest player in over two decades (22 games, Cynthia Cooper, 1997) to record 400 points and 100 assists. Arike Ogunbowale added 12 points, two assists and a steal, eclipsing 1,500 career made field goals. Dallas moves to 8-20 on the year while Atlanta improves to 16-11.

Game Leaders

Points Rebounds Assists

Atlanta Hillmon (21) Paopao (8) Gray (7)

Dallas Bueckers (21) Geiselsöder, Hines-Allen (4) Bueckers (7)

First Quarter: Dallas 21, Atlanta 26

Dallas featured a starting lineup of JJ Quinerly, Paige Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Haley Jones and Luisa Geiselsöder for the second time this season. Geiselsöder and Bueckers paced the Wings early, combining for 11 points before the Dream closed the quarter on a 9-1 run, fueled by three makes from behind the arc from Allisha Gray. There were eight lead changes and five ties in the first, as both teams shot over 50% from the floor in the opening stanza. All five Wings starters got points on the board in the first.

Second Quarter: Dallas 19, Atlanta 18

The Wings defense held the Dream scoreless until the midway point of the second, evening the score as Aziaha James sank a jumper in the paint. Atlanta then recovered a five-point lead before the Wings tied it at 40-40. Bueckers and Jones combined for 10 of Dallas' 19 in the second, with Bueckers tallying 10 points and four assists in the first half to lead the Wings. Geiselsöder grabbed a team-high three boards and connected behind the arc twice.

Gray was held to just one make in the second, finishing the half with a game-high 13 points. Dallas concluded the half shooting just under 50% from the floor, 55% from 3-point range and 50% at the charity stripe.

Third Quarter: Dallas 24, Atlanta 18

After Ogunbowale gave Dallas a 1-point lead, Bri Jones notched six points to power a 12-4 Atlanta run, forcing a Wings timeout. Myisha Hines-Allen provided the answer for Dallas, knocking down a 3-pointer and kicking off a 13-4 Wings run to swipe the lead back as the quarter ended. DiJonai Carrington, Li Yueru and Hines-Allen combined for 13 points as the Dallas bench outscored Atlanta's 16-8.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 21, Atlanta 26

The Dream opened the fourth hot from behind the arc, connecting three times in two minutes to halt Dallas' momentum and reclaim an eight-point lead. Bueckers then headlined an 8-0 Dallas response, assisting on two baskets and finishing through contact to tie the game with an and-one. Jones connected on a 38-foot heave to give Dallas a 77-76 lead.

There were nine lead changes and four ties in the fourth as the matchup went down to the final seconds. Tied at 85-85, Naz Hillmon sank her fifth 3-pointer with two seconds remaining to seal it for Atlanta, as the Wings final chance was unsuccessful.

Hillmon tallied 12 points in the fourth and 18 in the second half. Bueckers recorded nine points, going 3-of-7 in the quarter. Dallas ended the night shooting 50% from the floor, 50% from 3-point range and 75% at the free throw line. The Wings finished just one-make shy of their season high in 3-pointers made, draining 11 triples.

Four of the Wings starters scored in double figures as Geiselsöder added 13 and Jones 12. Carrington chipped in eight off the bench. Dallas committed just nine turnovers on the night but was outrebounded 32-24.

Up next, Dallas will host the Indiana Fever in for "A Night in Dallas: The Sequel" at American Airlines Center on Friday. Tipoff is slated for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION.







