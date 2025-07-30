Postgame Notes: NYL 93, MIN 100

July 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

New York Liberty News Release







LIBERTY 93 | LYNX 100

NEW YORK (17-9) | MINNESOTA (23-5)

JULY 30, 2025

Q1 Q2 Q3 Q4 FINAL

LIBERTY 24 18 20 31 93

LYNX 24 27 17 32 100

GAME LEADERS NEW YORK MINNESOTA

POINTS Ionescu (31) Collier (30)

REBOUNDS Jones (7) Collier, Williams (9)

ASSISTS Cloud (7) Williams (13)

KEY MILESTONES & TAKEAWAYS

Sabrina Ionescu's 31 points (11-for-20 FG, 3-for-8 3FG), five rebounds, and four assists marked the 12th 30-5-4 game of her career, tying Breanna Stewart and Candace Parker for the second-most in WNBA history. This season, she has recorded the second-most 30-point games (4) across the league and is tied with A'ja Wilson for the most 30-5-4 games (3).

Leonie Fiebich set her WNBA career high with six assists.

Leading the bench in scoring, Isabelle Harrison tallied a season-high 15 points while shooting 7-for-10 from the floor.

Ionescu is now New York's 12th all-time leader in steals with a career total of 171-passing Tina Charles (170) and tying Janel McCarville. She currently ranks eighth in the WNBA in steals per game (1.5) this season.

Jonquel Jones' first five rebounds moved her to No. 20 on the WNBA's all-time rebounds leaderboard, passing Yolanda Griffith. Finishing with seven boards gave Jones a career total of 2,447, now tied with Lauren Jackson.

With 93 points tonight, New York has scored 90+ points 10 times, tying Atlanta and Minnesota for the most such games in the WNBA this season.

New York leads the WNBA in points per game (87.9), steals per game (8.6), and threes made per game (10.0).







Women's National Basketball Association Stories from July 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.