McDonald's Career Night Adds to Fever Hot Streak

July 30, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Indiana Fever News Release







Aari McDonald didn't start the WNBA season on the hardwood like many of her peers. She wasn't on a roster on opening day, and didn't find herself back in uniform until the Fever called with a 7-day contract in early June.

In Wednesday's game against the Phoenix Mercury, McDonald led the Fever as she poured in a career-high 27 points in the 107-101 win. Indiana's 107 points marked the third-highest total in franchise history, and the highest mark for the Fever offense this season.

"I think tonight, I really was like, 'Okay, this is my time to shine,'" McDonald said on Wednesday. "Everyone's encouraging me, so I have to believe. Just staying in the gym, staying locked in and just staying aggressive, that's been the key for me."

She felt at home in Indy immediately - McDonald played three games with the squad over her week-long deal, and scored as many as 14 points while filling in for the shorthanded Indiana club.

She knew even then that the fit was right.

"I just think her impact - you see it even just looking at the plus/minus," Aliyah Boston said after an early July win over the Aces. "...Whether it's scoring, it's defending, it's getting us into offense, it's making the right reads, making the right pass. I think she's just been the perfect missing piece for us."

Just sixteen days elapsed between the end of McDonald's hardship contract and Indiana's first game with her back on the roster. Nearly two months after the initial call came to join the Fever on a temporary contract, McDonald's play propelled the Fever to a big win over a strong Mercury team.

"[I'm] being a student of the game," McDonald said. "Always watching film, asking questions, and just knowing where my teammates like the ball. Just figuring out ways for them to be successful on the court."

McDonald notched four assists along with her 27 points, connected on all 10 of her free throws, and posted a .640 field goal percentage.

She saw two 3-pointers go down early and knew it was her night. Once she saw how easy it was to slice Phoenix's defense in the paint, McDonald kept constant pressure on the rim through her offensive aggression.

That aggression was fully present in the time leading up to McDonald's reunion with the Fever, it just manifested itself differently. Coach Stephanie White said McDonald arrived with over half of Indiana's offensive sets committed to memory.

"Aari gives us a different dimension, a different look than Caitlin gives us, and Syd gives us an even different look," White said. "And so the ability to have a player who can get downhill...You've got another player who can create for herself and others."

Indiana continues to climb the standings ladder as it faces down the second half of the season. Wednesday evening's win is the Fever's third straight victory - the second such streak for Indiana this season.

The Fever are rising through the standings and leaning on depth. Five players scored in double figures against Phoenix, and two of them came off Indiana's bench.

"Every single player on our roster has experience," White said. "[And] has gained experience throughout the course of this season. And when one player doesn't have it, another one does and steps up. And that's important."

The Fever take that depth and camaraderie to Dallas on Friday for a matchup with the Wings and an opportunity to grow that win streak as they stack days leading into the postseason. They'll take on the Wings at 7:30 PM ET on Friday before heading to Seattle for a Sunday matchup with the Storm.







