Aliyah Boston Wins Eastern Conference Week 9 Player of the Week

August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

INDIANAPOLIS - Indiana Fever center Aliyah Boston has been named the Eastern Conference Player of the Week for Week 9 of the 2025 WNBA season, it was announced today. The selection marks Boston's third Player of the Week award of her career and the first of this season.

This past week the Fever earned wins over the Phoenix Mercury, Dallas Wings and Seattle Storm, during which Boston posted three-consecutive double-doubles, averaging 16.7 points per game and 11.7 rebounds per game. Boston's 35 total rebounds and 28 defensive rebounds were both tied for the most across the entire WNBA during the week. Additionally, Boston's three double-doubles are tied for the most across the WNBA during week nine.

Against the Mercury, Boston scored 22 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter which is the second-most in a single quarter by a single player in Fever franchise history. Boston recorded 12 points, 11 rebounds and five assists in the win over Dallas, and 16 points and 12 rebounds in the win over Seattle.

Boston currently holds the fourth-highest field goal percentage in the league this season with 54.7 percent and her 242 rebounds are the second most. Additionally, Boston leads all centers in the WNBA with 109 assists.

With her selection, Boston joins Tamika Catchings, Caitlin Clark, Katie Douglas and Kelsey Mitchell as the only Fever players to win three or more Player of the Week Awards.







