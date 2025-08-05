Washington Mystics and 318 Foundation Join Forces to Host Inaugural Champions Academy from August 4-7

August 5, 2025

WASHINGTON, D.C. - The Washington Mystics and the 318 Foundation have partnered to launch the inaugural Washington Mystics x 318 Foundation SPORTS Champions Academy, a week-long leadership and basketball immersion experience taking place from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7 on the campus of George Washington University. The Academy will take place at the Lerner Health and Wellness Center located at 2301 G St NW, Washington, D.C.

Founded by Women's Basketball Hall of Fame inductee and Washington Mystics Hall of Famer Alana Beard, the 318 Foundation exists to empower girls through sports, mentorship, and leadership development. The Champions Academy combined elite basketball training with its leadership curriculum, VISION: Voice, Identity, Success, Innovation, Opportunity, and Networking.

In recognition of Beard's deep roots in both the DMV and her hometown of Shreveport, Louisiana-home to the 318 Foundation-middle and high school participants have been selected from both communities.

"I am incredibly proud to partner with the Washington Mystics and their Girls Empowerment Program to bring the Champions Academy outside of Shreveport for the first time," stated Beard. "This partnership is more than a camp-it's a movement, designed to build bold dreamers, doers, and global leaders through the power of sport. I am grateful to the Mystics for recognizing the value of the work we've done in Shreveport and understanding the impact we can bring to D.C."

Five girls from Beard's 318 Foundation SPORTS Champions Academy in Shreveport will travel to Washington to train alongside 15 girls from the D.C. area. Local coaches and educators nominated all 20 participants as high-potential leaders; the D.C. selections intentionally prioritized students from Wards 7 and 8. Participation is provided at no cost to the girls, with all program expenses covered.

"Alana Beard is one of the greats of the game - WNBA Champion & 4x WNBA All-Star, and a Women's Basketball Hall of Fame Inductee to go along multiple collegiate recognitions," stated Alycen McAuley, Washington Mystics chief business officer. "She has excelled at every level on the court. She's also selflessly given herself to her communities - and we could not be more honored to help bring her Champions Academy to her adoptive hometown of D.C. and allow the next generation of female players & leaders learn from this Mystics great."

The Champions Academy is a cornerstone activation of the Mystics Girls Empowerment Program, part of Monumental Sports & Entertainment's District of Play -a multi-year, multi-million-dollar commitment to expanding access to youth sports in Washington, D.C.

Girls will train under the leadership of former WNBA player April Sykes, while coaches will engage in professional development sessions led by Edniesha Curry, a former WNBA player and NBA assistant coach.

On Thursday, August 7, local coaches are invited to participate in a free professional development clinic led by Curry and the Champions Academy coaching staff. Coaches can RSVP. Space is limited.







