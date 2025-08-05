Defending Champs Pull away in Second Half

August 5, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Brooklyn, NY - The Dallas Wings fell 85-76 at the New York Liberty on Tuesday night at Barclays Center in the second meeting this season between the two teams. Paige Bueckers tallied her fourth consecutive game with 20+ points, tallying 21 points, eight rebounds, four assists and one steal. Playing in her first game since June 11 due to a knee injury, Maddy Siegrist came off the bench for 13 points and three rebounds, nearly matching her season-high scoring output. The New York native went 6-of-9 from the floor on the night.

Bueckers moves to No. 2 in franchise history for most 20-point games by a rookie with 13 on the season. She also entered the top 10 for most 20-point games by a rookie in league history, tying Diana Taurasi, Elena Delle Donne and Betty Lennox for tenth overall.

Game Leaders Points Rebounds Assists

Dallas Bueckers (21) Geiselsöder (10) Ogunbowale, Bueckers, Geiselsöder (4)

New York Jones (15) Jones (10) Cloud (6)

First Quarter: Dallas 15, New York 24

The Wings featured a starting lineup of JJ Quinerly, Bueckers, Arike Ogunbowale, Haley Jones and Luisa Geiselsöder for the fourth time this season. New York opened with a 9-0 run, fueled by four points from Leonie Fiebich and a 3-pointer from Emma Meesseman. Subbing into the game at the 6:06 mark, Siegrist notched her first basket since June 11, bringing Dallas within two points of New York.

The Liberty continued to roll in response as the opening run grew to 19-8 to close the first. Fiebich finished with six points to lead New York as Ogunbowale paced Dallas with five points. The Wings shot 36.8% from the field to New York's 61.5% for the quarter.

Second Quarter: Dallas 20, New York 13

Entering the quarter down by 12, Dallas rallied to put together a 17-5 run and end the half just a possession behind New York. Bueckers, Siegrist and Geiselsöder combined for 15 points, all recording five points apiece. Geiselsöder grabbed six boards, nearly outrebounding the Liberty herself for the quarter. The Wings defense held New York to just 5-of-19 shooting from the floor in the second, resulting in a season low in second-quarter scoring for the Liberty. With Geiselsöder's help, Dallas outrebounded New York 23-16 for the first half and held a 4-0 advantage in second chance scoring.

Third Quarter: Dallas 18, New York 23

Dallas struck first in the second half as Jones found Bueckers for a 3-pointer, but Natasha Cloud kicked off a 17-6 New York run to assume control of the third quarter. Cloud went 4-of-5 from the floor to record a quarter-high nine points. Bueckers added another seven points to tally 14 points, six rebounds and three assists through three quarters of play.

Contrary to the second quarter, New York shot a dominant 52.6% from the field in the third, going 10-of-19 and 3-of-4 behind the arc. New York also outscored Dallas 10-4 in the paint, as Meesseman and Jonquel Jones combined for nine points.

Fourth Quarter: Dallas 23, New York 25

The Liberty refused to miss from the floor until the 5:07 mark of the fourth, tallying a 14-6 run for a 15-point lead midway through the quarter. Stephanie Talbot paced New York with 10 points off the bench, going 3-of-4 from the field. Jones added nine points to pace Dallas through the end.

The Wings closed the night shooting 37.2% from the field, 22.2% from 3-point range and 75% at the charity stripe. New York went 12-of-24 behind the arc, with all but two players hitting from deep. Jones finished with a 15-point, 10-rebound double-double to headline the Liberty. With the win, New York ties the overall series with Dallas at 42-42.

The Wings and Liberty will meet again for the final time this year on Friday in Arlington. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT, with the game airing nationally on ION.







