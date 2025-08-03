Dallas Wings Trade DiJonai Carrington to Minnesota Lynx

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

Arlington, TX - The Dallas Wings have traded DiJonai Carrington to the Minnesota Lynx, the teams announced today. The Wings receive third-year forward Diamond Miller, seventh-year guard Karlie Samuelson and Minnesota's 2027 WNBA Draft Second Round pick. In order to complete the trade, the Wings waived Teaira McCowan.

Miller was the No. 2 overall pick by the Lynx in the 2023 WNBA Draft. The 6-3 forward garnered WNBA All-Rookie Team honors after finishing second in scoring (12.1 ppg), fifth in rebounding (3.5 rpg) and second in assists (2.5 apg) among all newcomers. In 2025, Miller leads all forwards in three-point shooting, making 53.8-percent of her attempts from deep. She has appeared in 25 games this season, averaging 4.1 points while shooting .476 overall.

A 2023 WBCA All-American while at the University of Maryland, Miller was a unanimous First Team All-Big Ten honoree while leading the Terrapins with 19.7 points and 6.4 rebounds per game during her senior season. Her 19.7 scoring average was the most by a Terrapin since Brionna Jones averaged 19.9 in 2016-17. The three-time All-Big Ten honoree scored in double figures in 33 of 34 games played in 2022-23.

Samuelson has been limited to 16 games this year following an injury and subsequent surgery on her left foot. The Stanford grad was traded to Minnesota from the Washington Mystics this past April. Over 121 career games, the 6-0 guard has averaged 5.3 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting .411 from the field and .392 from three.

Carrington was acquired by the Wings in a four-team trade this past February. She has appeared in 20 games in 2025, making 13 starts, averaging 10.4 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.1 steals.

The Wings acquired McCowan in 2022 from the Indiana Fever. She has averaged double-figure scoring and at least 7.0 rebounds per game in six of her first seven seasons in the WNBA. She has finished in the top 13 in rebounding and top eight in field goal percentage in each of her first six seasons heading into 2025. The 6-7 center from Mississippi State has appeared in 17 games in 2025, averaging 5.6 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting .537 from the field. She was the No. 3 overall pick by the Indiana Fever in the 2019 WNBA Draft. McCowan's career .570 field goal percentage while in a Wings uniform is a franchise career record. Her 896 Dallas rebounds rank sixth in franchise history, while her 103 blocks list seventh.

Dallas Wings Receive: Diamond Miller, Karlie Samuelson, Minnesota's 2027 Second Round pick

Dallas Wings Waive: Teaira McCowan

Minnesota Lynx Receive: DiJonai Carrington







