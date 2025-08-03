Sky Lose at Home to Mercury 67-83

August 3, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Chicago Sky lost to the Phoenix Mercury, 67-83 in Wintrust Arena on Sunday, August 3. The Sky are now 7-21 on the season, 4-10 at home, and 6-10 against the Western Conference and 18-31 against the Mercury all-time.

Elizabeth Williams recorded her first double-double of the season, leading the Sky in scoring with 15 points and notching a season-high 15 rebounds. This marks her first double-double since May 2024 against the Los Angeles Sparks. Michaela Onyenwere added 13 points, three rebounds and one assist.

Kamilla Cardoso recorded her sixth consecutive double-double with 12 points, 10 rebounds and three assists. Rookie Maddy Westbeld tied her career high with nine points, two rebounds and one assist. In her second game with the Sky, Sevgi Uzun added four assists and two points off the bench.

Former Sky 2021 Finals MVP Kahleah Copper led the Mercury in points with 25 points, three rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. Sami Whitcomb added 11 points, four rebounds, one assist and one steal.

Alyssa Thomas recorded her 17th triple-double all time (13th in the regular season) and second this season with 10 points, 10 rebounds and 10 assists tonight. This also marks her second triple double against Chicago, her first coming on June 25, 2023 while playing with the Connecticut Sun. With 49 total triple-doubles recorded in league history, Thomas leads the WNBA in this stat with over a third of them ever.

More highlights include:

The Mercury recorded the most fast break points in a game by any team this season with 30

NEXT UP: The Sky will stay at home to host the Washington Mystics for their fourth and final matchup of the season on Tuesday, Aug. 5 inside Wintrust Arena. Chicago is 0-3 against Washington this season, and 34-40 all-time.

In their last matchup, the Sky lost 86-103 as Angel Reese led the team in scoring with 22 points, 12 rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. Kamilla Cardoso added 21 points and 10 rebounds, Rachel Banham put up 19 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals.

Rookie No. 3 overall pick Sonia Citron led Washington in scoring with 28 points, two rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block. No. 4 overall pick Kiki Iriafen contributed 22 points, 10 rebounds, four assists and two steals.

Citron averages 14.3 points, 4.8 rebounds, 2.2 assists 1.1 steals on the season. Iriafen 11.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists. Brittney Sykes and Shakira Austin round out the rest of the leading scorers for the Mystics with 15.8 and 12.6 points per game respectively.

KEY RUNS:

The Sky went on a 19-7 run from 7:32 first quarter to 9:44 second quarter

The Mercury went on a 18-6 run from 9:02 to 4:07 in the second quarter

Phoenix went on a 22-8 run from 7:46 to 1:28 in the third quarter

The Mercury went on a 14-4 run from 8:52 to 4:04 in the fourth quarter

Chicago went on a 10-0 run from 2:46 to 0:15 in the fourth quarter

KEY STATS:

Phoenix shot 20.0% from the field in the first quarter (5 of 25)

Chicago recorded three blocks in the first quarter

The Mercury tallied 29 points in the second quarter

Phoenix recorded a season-high eight blocks

The Mercury notched a season-high 45 rebounds

The Sky recorded three blocks in the fourth quarter

Chicago outscored Phoenix's bench 31-24

Phoenix scored 13 points off the Sky's 12 turnovers

The Mercury outpaced the Sky 30-3 in fast break points

Phoenix out-stole the Sky 8-3

There were four ties and three lead changes

CHICAGO NOTES:

Kamilla Cardoso accounted for 11 of Chicago's 19 points in the first quarter (seven points, four points from two assists)

Maddy Westbeld scored six of Chicago's 15 points in the second quarter

Elizabeth Williams accounted for nine of the Sky's 16 points in the fourth quarter (seven points, two points created from one assist)

PHOENIX NOTES:

Kahleah Copper scored for 10 of Phoenix's 29 points in the second quarter

Copper scored seven of the Mercury's 27 points in the third quarter

Copper accounted for eight of Phoenix's 14 points in the fourth quarter (six points, two points created from one assist)

Alyssa Thomas recorded five assists in the second quarter







